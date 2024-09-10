Deion Sanders will leave Colorado next year, Paul Finebaum predicts
Deion Sanders won't be the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes this time next year, according to a provocative prediction made by long-time college football commentator Paul Finebaum.
Following a 28-10 loss to Nebraska in which struggles on both lines of scrimmage were once again apparent, Finebaum believes that if -- or in his view, when -- the Buffaloes fail to qualify for a bowl game, Coach Prime could be looking for the exits.
"I don't think Deion Sanders will be there next year," Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
"This season, when they fail to get to a bowl game, he's going to look around and try to find an exit strategy. No more Travis [Hunter]. No more Shedeur [Sanders]. What's the motivation for him to beat himself up?
"So I think, enjoy the Deion show. It will be playing somewhere next year. It may be Off Broadway. It may be on Broadway. But it won't be in Boulder."
For his part, Sanders has been adamant in shutting down any speculation that he would want to leave Colorado following the departure of his son and star quarterback, who is projected to be a high first-round draft pick, along with his other son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter.
"I'm a father, not a baby daddy," the coach said. "I lead my sons. I don't follow my sons.
"My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I'm not following them to the NFL. I paved the way for my babies. They're not paving the way for me.
"So I plan on being here and being dominant here, because they're establishing something that we're going to continue to build on for years to come. And I'm thankful that they're establishing what they're establishing."
Sanders is 5-9 since taking over at Colorado, including a 1-1 start to this season.
While the Buffaloes have liberally used the transfer portal to refashion their roster during Sanders' tenure, questions remain around how the program has developed its players, principally on the offensive and defensive lines, which remain relative weaknesses over the last year-plus.
Colorado ranks last in the Big 12 by averaging just 1.67 yards carry and was second-worst nationally last season by surrendering 56 sacks, including an NCAA-worst 4.7 sacks allowed per game.
Defensively, the Buffaloes allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 110th nationally, and were 112th in surrendering 73 carries of 10-plus yards.
"I cannot imagine," Finebaum added, "that [Sanders is] going to be able to put up with his humiliation, week after week, and I bet he's already looking for a way out."
-
