Deion Sanders speaks with Jerry Jones about Cowboys job: report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders about his team’s head coaching vacancy, according to a report from Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.
The talks between Sanders and Jones will continue into the immediate short term future, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
There is mutual interest between Jones and Sanders, although no formal interview has been scheduled for the position at this time.
Sanders is considered a top candidate for the position with the Cowboys after the franchise and Mike McCarthy announced they parted ways on Monday.
Dallas plans to interview other candidates, according to the latest reporting.
Sanders has a very strong link with the Cowboys, playing for five seasons with the franchise from 1995 to 1999 and was one of the team’s stars for its last Super Bowl run in 1995.
While he has denied any interest in going to the NFL, Sanders also suggested that he would make an exception if he was able to coach his sons, in comments to Good Morning America.
“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he said. “Not son. Sons.”
Sanders engineered a notable turnaround at Colorado from his first year to his second, improving from his 4-8 debut in 2023 to a 9-4 record in the 2024 campaign.
He also coached eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the two-way player at defensive back and wide receiver considered the single-most gifted athlete in college football.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders are both heading to the NFL Draft this spring after their collegiate careers playing for their father.
