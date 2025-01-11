Deion Sanders interested in Raiders coaching job: report
Deion Sanders has denied having any interest in going to the NFL, but it appears the Colorado head coach could change his mind for one franchise, according to a new report.
Sanders has expressed “very strong interest” in the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching vacancy, according to a report from Las Vegas Review-Journal.
While he has deflected from any interest in going to the NFL, Sanders also suggested that he would make an exception if he was able to coach his sons, in comments to Good Morning America.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders are both heading to the NFL Draft this spring after their collegiate careers playing for their father.
The coach also indicated that there are a couple of NFL teams that he wouldn’t allow his sons to play for, but it appears the Raiders aren’t among those apparently blacklisted franchises.
That’s because a recent ESPN report strongly suggested that Shedeur’s current preference is to ultimately be drafted by Las Vegas to begin his NFL career.
Las Vegas owns the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, behind other teams looking for a quarterback like Tennessee and Cleveland, both of whom could select Shedeur Sanders before the Raiders had a chance to pick him.
There are some conflicting reports around who the Raiders are leaning towards in their effort to replace the fired Antonio Pierce at head coach.
One candidate is current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who Fox Sports reported has gained serious momentum to land the job.
But another report suggests Johnson could most likely land with the New England Patriots.
There has been no strong indication that the Raiders are interested in Sanders as head coach and have not scheduled an interview with him for the position.
