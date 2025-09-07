Deion Sanders viewed as answer for SEC program after disappointing start
After a brutal Week 2 18-16 loss to South Florida for the Florida Gators, college football fans are pondering the seemingly inevitable next step for Florida after the Billy Napier era comes to an end. Colorado coach (and Florida State alum) Deion Sanders was discussed as one potential possibility. A group of Florida State fans seemed alternatingly concerned and amused by the possibility of their former cornerback taking over the Gators.
Fan discussion of Coach Prime to UF
One Florida State fan raised the question, calling Florida "desperate" and wondering if they would hire Sanders. "I think so," answered one fan. "Prime has buddies like [current defensive assistant coach Warren] Sapp who will help coach and recruit." Another fan noted, "I think that would be great. The Gator program would definitely change one way or the other fast."
Other FSU fans were dismissive of the idea. "Watching him destroy that program might get me give Meion a little bit of a break," wrote one. "We should be so lucky," said another FSU fan, terming Sanders a "great cornerback and self promoter" but "not so much" a great head coach.
Sanders's situation at Colorado
Long a legend as a defensive back/return specialist and NFL and MLB star, Deion Sanders has never lacked for the spotlight. He got into coaching after his playing career and parlayed success and media attention into the Jackson State coaching job. Sanders jump-started that proud HBCU program, going 27-6 in three seasons before taking the Colorado coaching job.
Sanders flipped virtually his entire roster at Colorado, but took a morbid program to a 9-4 mark and a top 25 ranking in his second season. He has battled health issues and recent rumors suggested that Sanders might step down due to his battle with bladder cancer. Sanders is 1-1 in the 2025 season and remains a lightning rod for controversy.
After Florida's Week 2 loss, the perenially embattled coach Billy Napier is right back on the hot seat. Sanders might be a candidate, but the widely divergent fan opinions suggest that Coach Prime would be a controversial pick as the next Gator coach.