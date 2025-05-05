Delta Airlines to add extra flights for 2025 college football season
Delta Airlines will make extra flights for the college football season this fall, the airline announced.
“College football is one of the great American traditions, and Delta is excited to help bring even more fans to the game that matter to them most,” Amy Martin, Vice President North America Network Planning, said in a statement.
She added: “With these increases, Delta is adding about 8,000 additional seats for customers, making it easier and more convenient for fans to be there for every kickoff, touchdown, and victory.”
Delta said it will add more than 40 flights to its schedule to help fans get around the country to watch their favorite college football teams in action.
The airline singled out games featuring LSU vs. Clemson, Texas vs. Ohio State, and many games involving Notre Dame as part of its football-related flight schedule.
Delta said its additional flights will include easier out-and-back trips that will take off on Fridays and return on Sundays.
More than two-dozen cities will be getting more service during the college football season, including Columbus, Knoxville, Gainesville, Austin, and South Bend.
You can see Delta’s full college football flight schedule here.
