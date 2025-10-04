Desmond Howard names best team in the country entering Week 6
ESPN commentator Desmond Howard had to name the best team in the nation during a segment on ESPN's College GameDay and his answer might come as a surprise. Blame it on the location or blame it on a reluctance to give his former rival their dues, but the former Michigan wide receiver delighted the hometown fans by naming Alabama as the nation's best team.
Howard's stumble
Howard was quizzed on the best team in the country in College GameDay's quick-fire question and answer segment. He hesitated audibly as the countdown clock wound to zero and host Rece Davis leaned in to speed up an answer. In his moment of indecision, Howard deadpanned, "The best team in the country? ROLL TIDE!"
The case for Alabama
Of course, being the best team in even the state of Alabama seemed a long way away after Alabama's season-opening 31-17 defeat to Florida State. But even that loss has been subsequently mitigated. Turns out that Florida State came off a 2-10 season in 2024 like it means business for 2025. A loss to the Seminoles wasn't quite as shameful as many would have expected.
The other issue is that Alabama has steadily improved since. A 24-21 win at Georgia last week certainly went far toward quieting criticism of coach Kalen DeBoer's team. QB Ty Simpson has been nearly automatic in the season's early going, throwing for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
Defensively, Alabama has been very stingy against opposing passers. The TIde have allowed an SEC-low 113.5 yards per game through the air, and have held opposing passing attacks to two touchdowns and grabbed three interceptions. Alabama has contained big plays well, allowing only 12 20+ yard plays despite already facing Georgia, Florida State, and Wisconsin.
Now, Desmond Howard may have had ulterior motives. Obviously, whipping the Alabama home crowd on the College GameDay set into a frenzy might have been a factor in his pick. And with his former rival Ohio State sitting comfortably at No. 1 in the nation, a little rival baiting might have been in play. But as Alabama prepares for a big battle with No. 16 Vanderbilt, maybe Desmond Howard is on to something with his unusual pick for top team.