Details emerge on Mark Fletcher Jr. incident after Indiana-Miami game

The Indiana Hoosiers were the final team standing following Monday evening's 27-21 College Football National Championship win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The championship gave Indiana its first in college football, which is quite the turnaround for a program that held the most losses in sports history up until this season. However, amid the Hoosiers' celebration on the field, ESPN cameras caught Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. punching Indiana's Tyrique Tucker in the face.

It was unclear at the time what had led to Fletcher punching Tucker, but after CBS Sports posted the video to its Instagram page, we did receive some clarity in the comments.

Miami's director of recruiting & on-campus experience, Mike Rumph, replied to the video with the revelation that Tucker is believed to have made a comment about Fletcher's deceased father.

"Dude was talking about Mark's dad, who passed away last year," Rumph wrote. "Mark is and always will be one of the most classy people you will meet. RIP Mr. Fletcher."

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fletcher has yet to comment on the matter, while Tucker took to X with a post shortly after the game.

"🤡HOLD THAT L RING US🤣," wrote Tucker.

It is unclear at this time if Tucker is aware of what the Miami side is alleging he said, but there has yet to be an official comment released on the matter.

Fletcher's father very clearly was a big part of the Miami running back's life, as it was revealed during the game that he kept his late father's phone so he could still text him before every game. The younger Fletcher also wore "LLBM" on his eye-black in order to honor his father.

While the Hurricanes didn't get the result they were hoping for, Fletcher nearly willed the team to victory by himself. He finished with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with his 57-yard score with 11:06 remaining in the third quarter getting Miami on the board.

Fletcher has already announced that he will be returning to Miami next season, and will look to build off of the tremendous 2025 season he had. He finished the year with 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks. Fletcher also added 17 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Regarding the punch thrown after the game, it is a developing situation, and this article will be updated accordingly as more information becomes available.