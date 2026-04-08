Diego Pavia Announces Unexpected Decision Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

According to this guy's attitude, it's Diego Pavia's world, and we're all just living in it. Soon-to-be but not-for-long pro quarterback Diego Pavia will enter the 2026 draft without an agent. The already veteran signal-caller, who is older than Cam Ward, J.J. McCarthy, Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye, confirmed he will handle his own rookie contract negotiations.

Pavia gained national attention two seasons ago, leading Vanderbilt to an upset victory over Alabama. His performance as a dual-threat quarterback in the SEC elevated his profile among professional scouts.

The decision to represent himself allows Pavia to avoid standard commission fees. He is opting to keep as much of his professional earnings as he can as he transitions from the collegiate level.

Diego Pavia NFL Draft representation

Pavia, who appeared on Jon Gruden's QB Class, credits his experience with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for his readiness to manage his professional business. He seems to believe the skills acquired in the college market are sufficient for NFL negotiations.

“I didn’t think it was fair that someone was going to represent me and take 5 to 10 percent. Ain’t nobody taking my money, I’ll tell you that."

By forgoing an agent, Pavia avoids the three percent commission typically deducted from rookie contracts. This financial move is noteworthy for a player projected as a mid-to-late round selection.

Pavia stated he is comfortable speaking directly with NFL front offices. He expects his on-field production and leadership traits to serve him well during the evaluation process.

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will enter the professional ranks without an agent. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While players like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have managed their own deals, it remains rare for a prospect to do so. Pavia is relying on his personal preparation and understanding of the collective bargaining agreement.

Most projections place him in the sixth or seventh round as a low-ceiling, high-floor backup candidate.

His draft stock is tied to his success in the SEC against elite defenses. Teams looking for mobile quarterbacks have identified Pavia as a competitive option for their training camp rosters. How he would fare against the NFL's best remains to be seen.

This decision reflects a shift as college athletes enter the pros with years of business experience. If Pavia is successful, other high-profile prospects may choose to bypass traditional agencies.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.