ESPN Names Elite 5-Star SEC QB Facing 'Significant Expectations' in 2026

With 100 days until the college football season kicks off, ESPN turned its attention to the true freshmen most likely to make an immediate impact in 2026. Ten players made the list, and one of them is already carrying the weight of a program's transformation on his shoulders.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis checked in at No. 1. The highest-rated recruit in program history, Curtis flipped from Georgia late in the recruiting cycle and chose to stay close to home at Nashville Christian School, roughly 10 miles from campus. It was a stunning move that instantly reframed what is possible in Nashville.

ESPN's Billy Tucker wrote that Curtis enters the year as the "leader in the clubhouse" to claim the starting quarterback job, but noted he faces "significant expectations" in the SEC. That tension between promise and pressure will define the Commodores' season.

Jared Curtis' path to Vanderbilt

Curtis turned down offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others before choosing to stay home. In March 2024, he first committed to Georgia and even doubled down with the Bulldogs in May 2025. Yet come December, he flipped to the Commodores.

He is the first five-star recruit in program history and the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class. In his own words at signing, Curtis explained his choice: "Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog."

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) is believed by many to be the Commodores' starter this season. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When his NIL commitments with comedian Nate Bargatze conflicted with spring practice, Bargatze felt Curtis had his priorities straight.

"He wanted to be there for the practice; he did not want special treatment," Bargatze said. "So we stayed, we flew later than we were going to. So, respect to him, he's not trying to take the limelight. He's a leader."

What fall camp will decide

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Curtis' physical profile draws immediate NFL comparisons, and his arm has turned heads from day one. But spring told a more nuanced story.

Coach Clark Lea was careful to avoid setting expectations too high for Curtis during the spring quarterback battle, but Curtis often did it to himself with a number of throws that popped. Lea's honest assessment painted the picture clearly: "He believes in himself, he has courage, he has the physical traits to get himself out of trouble. From the mental processing standpoint, that's where we got to cover."

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea speaks to his team after Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran backup Blaze Berlowitz, who closely watched Diego Pavia operate the offense for several seasons, still holds a real chance to start Week 1 given his system familiarity.

Lea has left the door open all the way to fall camp: "I'm not going to make a quarterback decision right now. My goal is for each of these guys to be positioned to compete at the highest level in the fall."