Jon Gruden Issues Blunt Advice to Diego Pavia Weeks Before 2026 NFL Draft

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is currently facing significant scrutiny as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. His college career was defined by high-level production and a signature win over Alabama, but scouts remain divided on his character.

Recent reports indicate that several NFL front offices are hesitant to commit to Pavia due to various off-field concerns. These issues have turned the former Commodores star into one of the most polarizing figures in the current draft cycle.

To address these challenges, Pavia recently met with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. During their conversation, Gruden provided a blunt assessment of how Pavia should handle teams that might pass on him in the draft.

Diego Pavia draft projections

Teams are increasingly forced to weigh on-field results against the potential distractions a player might bring to a locker room. Many would argue that the coverage and drama surrounding Shedeur Sanders' last year caused his precipitous fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pavia may face a similar fate as he is frequently excluded from mock drafts or placed late in the sixth or seventh rounds.

If Pavia falls in the draft, it will impact the strategy of several organizations looking for developmental starters in the middle rounds. Gruden reminded Pavia that many successful quarterbacks began their careers facing similar disrespect from the league.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (second from right) stirred controversy ahead of last year's Heisman Trophy presentation. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Hey, I coached Rich Gannon," Gruden said. "Rich Gannon was the MVP of the [expletive] league. New England drafted him in the fifth round out of Delaware. That's right. They drafted him as a safety. They didn't think he could play quarterback."

Gruden noted that Gannon refused to report as a safety and eventually played for four different teams. He praised the former MVP for how he kept digging to prove his critics wrong despite the initial lack of belief from scouts.

One example of Pavia's poor choices came after finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Pavia posted a social media message stating, "F- all the voters." He was also seen at a New York City nightclub flipping off the camera while holding a sign that read "F- Indiana."

Impact of Diego Pavia's reputation on draft status

Pavia's rocky reputation is not a new development in his football journey. He previously navigated a difficult exit from New Mexico before finding success in the SEC, and Gruden believes that history serves as a blueprint for his professional career.

Gruden asked Pavia what he should do if people do not want him on their team. When Pavia asked for the answer, Gruden told him to put those teams on a list, just as he had done with his former school after transferring to Vanderbilt.

Diego Pavia is often excluded from NFL analysts' mock drafts. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Fine with me. Put them on your list like you did New Mexico. We'll kick your [expletive] later," Gruden told him.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23.