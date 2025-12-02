College Football HQ

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia sends cryptic message on Jared Curtis amid college football news

Heisman Trophy contender Diego Pavia appeared to predict Vanderbilt poaching five-star quarterback Jared Curtis away from Georgia amid the latest college football rumors.

Jonathan Adams

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after the team’s win against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after the team’s win against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia dropped a major hint on the future of the nation's No. 1 ranked quarterback Jared Curtis. There has been plenty of college football rumors that Curtis could flip from his longstanding commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt.

During an interview with the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Pavia was asked if Vanderbilt would be in the College Football Playoff discussion without the star quarterback. Pavia name dropped Curtis for his answer.

"We'll find out with Jared Curtis," Pavia responded appearing to indicate the quarterback would soon join Vanderbilt not Georgia.

Here's a look at the latest rumors on Curtis' uncertain future.

Five-Star QB Jared Curtis is considering flipping from Georgia to Vanderbilt

Pavia and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza are co-favorites in the latest Heisman Trophy odds heading into the conference championship games. Vanderbilt now has a chance to replace Pavia with another star quarterback. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis will flip his commitment from Georgia to Vandy.

"Rivals has learned that Nashville (Tenn.) Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has informed Georgia that he will play his college football at Vanderbilt," Wiltfong wrote on Tuesday. "Rivals tabs Curtis as the No. 1 passer in the country and No. 2 prospect overall.

"... He’ll have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job next fall as Heisman candidate Diego Pavia exhausts his college eligibility. Playing in year one was ultimately the most important factor in Curtis’s decision," Wiltfong added.

" Beyond competing for snaps as a true freshman, program trajectory and the opportunity to play for (Clark) Lea along with a competitive NIL offer allowed Vandy to pull this off."

Nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis denied report of flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt

Curtis attempted to squash the rumors that he has made a decision to flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

"Don’t know where all this is coming from," Curtis said of the reports via an X post on Tuesday. "Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted."

Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

