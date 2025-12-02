Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia sends cryptic message on Jared Curtis amid college football news
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia dropped a major hint on the future of the nation's No. 1 ranked quarterback Jared Curtis. There has been plenty of college football rumors that Curtis could flip from his longstanding commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt.
During an interview with the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Pavia was asked if Vanderbilt would be in the College Football Playoff discussion without the star quarterback. Pavia name dropped Curtis for his answer.
"We'll find out with Jared Curtis," Pavia responded appearing to indicate the quarterback would soon join Vanderbilt not Georgia.
Here's a look at the latest rumors on Curtis' uncertain future.
Five-Star QB Jared Curtis is considering flipping from Georgia to Vanderbilt
Pavia and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza are co-favorites in the latest Heisman Trophy odds heading into the conference championship games. Vanderbilt now has a chance to replace Pavia with another star quarterback. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis will flip his commitment from Georgia to Vandy.
"Rivals has learned that Nashville (Tenn.) Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has informed Georgia that he will play his college football at Vanderbilt," Wiltfong wrote on Tuesday. "Rivals tabs Curtis as the No. 1 passer in the country and No. 2 prospect overall.
"... He’ll have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job next fall as Heisman candidate Diego Pavia exhausts his college eligibility. Playing in year one was ultimately the most important factor in Curtis’s decision," Wiltfong added.
" Beyond competing for snaps as a true freshman, program trajectory and the opportunity to play for (Clark) Lea along with a competitive NIL offer allowed Vandy to pull this off."
Nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis denied report of flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt
Curtis attempted to squash the rumors that he has made a decision to flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.
"Don’t know where all this is coming from," Curtis said of the reports via an X post on Tuesday. "Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted."