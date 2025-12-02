Georgia predicted to lose projected $1.8 million touted star QB to SEC foe in late move
Georgia appears on the verge of another trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Dawgs may soon be dealt some bad news. Kirby Smart continues to be in an intense battle for the consensus top quarterback in the 2026 college football recruiting class.
Georgia has long held a commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, but the star may end up wearing a different uniform when he begins his college football career. Rivals' Steve Wiltfong predicts that the Nashville Christian product will make a late flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt, opening the door for the star to play for his hometown team.
"Optimism is high on both sides with sources around the Bulldogs program confident he will stick with his pledge, while sources around the Commodores program believe that their chances increased exponentially once head coach Clark Lea signed his contract extension," Wiltfong wrote on Tuesday.
"My prediction is on the Commodores. In addition to the Lea deal, a source close to Curtis has emphasized that playing as a true freshman has become increasingly important for the talented passer. That opportunity and the success Heisman Candidate (Diego Pavia) is having at the position playing for Lea and Tim Beck have the local program coming on strong down the stretch."
Let's dive into the latest college football rumors.
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's presence could push touted QB Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt
The emergence of Gunner Stockton has been good news for Georgia's season, but it could end up costing the Dawgs the chance to land the prized quarterback. With Diego Pavia in his final months as Vandy QB1, the door is open for Curtis to potentially play immediately for the Commodores in 2026.
Despite committing to Georgia, Curtis took a visit to Vanderbilt during the season. Publicly, Curtis has emphasized his commitment to Georgia despite the recent flirtation with Vandy, but rumors are swirling that the quarterback is strongly considering Vanderbilt. Stockton is expected to return to be Georgia's starting quarterback in 2026.
Five-Star QB Jared Curtis has a projected NIL value of $1.8 million
Curtis is expected to make a final decision on Wednesday. Whether it is Georgia or Vanderbilt, Curtis' eventual school will be prepared to pay the star quarterback a premium. On3 projects Curtis' NIL value to be $1.8 million.
Curtis is the top ranked quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit in On3's latest rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. USC currently has the No. 1 recruiting class with Georgia sitting in second, per On3. Vanderbilt is No. 44 but would climb the rankings if the Commodores can keep Curtis in Nashville.
Fans will soon find out if the Vanderbilt buzz is real, or if Curtis is headed to Athens.