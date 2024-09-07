Ex-Clemson player Diondre Overton died in shooting: reports
Ex-Clemson Tigers wide receiver Diondre Overton died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Guilford Co. (N.C.) Sheriff's Office said, according to local reports. He was 26 years old.
"Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton," the school said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
On their way to respond to a call at a house around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies said they were informed that a shooting occurred at the home, according to the reports.
When they arrived, deputies found Overton suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities administered medical attention, but Overton was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Overton won two national championships with Clemson, in 2016 and 2018, after signing with the program as a member of the school's 2016 football recruiting class.
His best season came as a senior, when Overton had 22 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns, posting 119 of those yards and the 3 scores against Boston College.
The native of North Carolina played in 51 games over his four seasons with the Clemson program, catching 52 passes for 777 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams