DJ Lagway clears air on Florida commitment after Billy Napier's firing
With the departure of coach Billy Napier, Florida is now also focusing on minimizing losses-- like QB DJ Lagway. In the transfer portal era, a head coach firing generally opens the gates on massive program transition. And Lagway, Florida's high-potential QB, is one of the most important Gators for UF to retain.
On Monday, Lagway spoke with the media and reaffirmed his commitment to Florida.
I'm a Florida Gator. My biggest focus right now is these five games and continuing to better my craft and continuing to develop as a player.- DJ Lagway
After a disappointing start to his 2025 season, Lagway could have been considering opting out of Florida's remaining games. With UF sitting at 3-4, even six wins seems unlikely for the Gators. Lagway has had a particularly trying season.
Last season, as a freshman, Lagway took over the starting QB job after a significant injury to UF QB Graham Mertz. He threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Lagway played well overall, averaging 10.0 yards per pass attempt and showing big play ability.
But in 2025, Lagway's performance has been even more up and down, and largely has been disappointing. He threw five interceptions against LSU and then was held to 61 yards passing by Miami (on 23 passing attempts). Lagway played well in an upset over Texas, but threw a pair of interceptions against Mississippi State. On the year, he has nine touchdowns and nine interceptions and he's averaging just 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
As a true sophomore, Lagway won't be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Accordingly, the new of Napier's firing has been followed by a multitude of transfer portal speculation on Lagway, with Texas A&M emerging as one particularly viable candidate. It is, of course, noteworthy that Lagway's comments in no way box him in for the 2026 season, or even for the remainder of 2025. But at least for the moment, Lagway says that he's a Gator and his focus is on the remaining 2025 games.