DJ Lagway earns new nickname after Florida's upset loss to South Florida
A few weeks ago, DJ Lagway was a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. But in the ever-changing world of college football, a Week 2 upset loss leaves Lagway taking some significant heat. Whether it's funny or a little harsh probably depends on how close the reader is to Florida's ugly stumble and struggles under Billy Napier, but Lagway has inherited a new nickname.
The source for the nickname
The weekend left fans terming Lagway "D.J. Lagalelei" in a mocking homage of former Clemson, Oregon State, and then Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei had apparently won the Clemson starting job ahead of the 2021 season. He started for Clemson for two years and was 21-5 as a starter, but his career had ugly moments. In 2021, Uiagalelei ended up throwing nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
He had a solid 2023 season at Oregon State, throwing for a career-best 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Building on that, Uiagalelei transferred to Florida State to replace senior QB Jordan Travis.
His FSU stint was a disaster, as Uiagalelei was just 1-4 as a starter and threw four touchdowns against six interceptions. He was eventually injured and benched but the damage was done in a 2-10 season for Florida State.
Lagway's recent issues
Lagway's stock is now similarly falling after an 18-16 loss to South Florida. For all his massive physical tools, Lagway is now at 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions for his Gator career. Lagway has yet to throw for over 260 yards or more than two touchdowns against any SEC foe.
It's still early in a Florida season that could very much be salvaged. Again, Lagway is eight quarters of football away from a preseason Heisman Trophy campaign. That said, the tide of negative opinion has begun to flow against him. And with every errant throw, a few more Gator fans might continue the narrative of D.J. Lagalelei.