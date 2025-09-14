Brian Kelly Had Fiery Exchange With Reporter After LSU's Win Over Florida
No. 3 LSU was able to hold off Florida at home on Saturday night, getting a hard-fought 20-10 victory over its SEC rival.
It wasn't the prettiest of games for the Tigers, whose offense struggled for most of the night against a Gators team that was coming off an ugly loss at home the week before.
After the game, Kelly was immediately asked about his offense, and he didn't like that one bit.
Reporter: "What are you seeing with your offense?"
Kelly: “Stop. Really? Is that the first question? We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.”
The reporter followed that up with this question: "Alright, how about third down then? What is going on with third down?"
“It's one game,” Kelly said. “Last game, we were great on third down. You're micro—you're looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don't know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?”
The reporter didn't back down after that, as he asked Kelly: “No, I think people want to know why you can't run the ball, quite honestly.”
To which Kelly replied: “We can run the ball. Did you see the last play of the game? That's all you need. You just need one. Those are ridiculous questions, and I'm getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win, and you want to know what's wrong.
“You know what? You're spoiled. You're spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night. 17-1. Give them some respect. How about that? Give them some respect instead of micro analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line.”
Here's that exchange:
LSU is now 3-0 after Saturday's win and will next face Southeastern Louisiana before getting back into its difficult SEC schedule.