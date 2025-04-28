DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB posts video throwing football
DJ Lagway is one of college football’s best returning quarterbacks, and the pressure is on for the Florida Gators star to live up to those expectations heading into this sophomore season.
But that timeline has been hampered by some lingering injury questions that limited his participation in the Gators’ football practices up to now.
To curb any concern around his rehab process, Lagway posted some visual evidence that he’s on the right track in the form of a video of him throwing a football recently.
Lagway had been dealing with shoulder and lower body injuries this offseason and was limited in Florida’s football preparations in March.
Gators head coach Billy Napier has been pleased with how Lagway is coming along so far.
“We have no concern,” he said this offseason.
“We’ve dotted all the I’s and crossed all the T’s. We’ve been a little bit tight-lipped about it just in respect to the family and the way they want to handle it.
“But in general, we have a really good plan, we’re working with exceptional people, and he’ll begin throwing here in a couple of weeks. Everything is on schedule. He’s in a great place.”
Lagway shared time with Graham Mertz at quarterback last fall, but the freshman took over the starting duties completely after the veteran’s season-ending injury.
He threw for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, rushing for 101 more yards.
