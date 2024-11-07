DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB's status vs. Texas
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was one of six players the Gators listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Texas, according to the SEC availability report on Wednesday.
The freshman signal caller was given the designation by the team after he practiced in a limited capacity during the Gators’ most recent practice with a strained left hamstring.
Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter of last week’s game against Georgia after injuring the hamstring on a 3-yard run.
He returned to Florida’s sideline in street clothes with his leg wrapped and was using crutches to walk around, leading to speculation that the quarterback’s future availability was in question.
But head coach Billy Napier provided a more optimistic diagnosis for Lagway, noting that there’s a pathway to recovery for the player to make a return at some point.
“He’s trying,” Napier said after the Gators’ practice on Wednesday.
“He’s a competitor. He’s going back to his home state. He wants to try to find a pathway to make this work. Obviously, it’s touch and go. Look, the guy’s giving it his best shot.”
Napier said it would only become clear on Saturday itself whether Lagway can play.
Lagway was already the Gators’ second-string quarterback thrown into starting action after previous starter Graham Mertz was lost for the season with an ACL tear.
If Lagway can’t play at Texas this weekend, the Gators will go with third-stringer and Yale transfer Aidan Warner, who entered last week’s game after Lagway’s departure.
Florida also listed running back Montrell Johnson, wide receiver Elijah Badger, defensive back Dijon Johnson, offensive lineman Damieon George, and defensive lineman Cam Jackson as questionable to play against the Longhorns.
That’s in addition to the 10 players who Florida declared as out for Saturday’s game, including
- Ja’Keem Jackson, DB
- Jason Marshall, DB
- Eugene Wilson, WR
- Treyaun Webb, RB
- Graham Mertz, QB
- Asa Turner, DB
- Kahleil Jackson, WR
- Devin Moore, DB
- Devon Manuel, OL
- Jamari Lyons, DL
Texas listed four players as out for Saturday’s game, including running backs CJ Baxter, Christian Clark, and Velton Gardner, in addition to defensive back Derek Williams.
Defensive back Andrew Mukuba and edge rusher Colton Vasek are designated as questionable by the Longhorns.
Texas lists wide receiver Isaiah Bond as probable.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
