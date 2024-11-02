DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB carted off in Georgia game
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Lagway kept the ball on a keeper on first down and ran to the left side of the formation, but grabbed the area around his left hamstring immediately after falling to the turf and required trainers to come to his aid on the field.
Moments later, a cart came out to take Lagway off the field, and the quarterback required two helpers to get onto the cart before departing to the Gators’ locker room.
Florida opened a 10-3 lead over Georgia in the first half, in part as Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck threw two interceptions.
Before departing the game, Lagway was 2 of 6 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Not having Lagway in the game could prove detrimental to the Gators’ offensive production, as the team has to resort to its third-string quarterback as former starter Graham Mertz is out for the season after tearing his ACL in a loss against Tennessee on Oct. 12.
In place of Lagway, the Gators put Aidan Warner into the game.
