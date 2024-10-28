Drew Allar injury update: Penn State QB's status vs. Ohio State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is questionable for Saturday’s game against Ohio State after suffering a lower body injury over the weekend, head coach James Franklin said.
Allar will be a game-time decision for the game after sustaining an apparent knee injury late in the first half of last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.
The quarterback attempted to play in the second half, but after warming up informed Franklin that he didn’t believe he would be effective enough to play through the injury.
“It’s too early to tell at this point, but he’s played enough football that I think the decision will go all the way up to game time,” Franklin said of Allar’s status.
“The reality is we’re gonna have to have both guys ready, and you could make the argument, all three guys ready, which is challenging to do in a game week.”
Beau Pribula played in relief of Allar following the injury, completing 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown while adding 28 additional yards rushing in the 28-13 victory.
Franklin said that Allar and Pribula will both get snaps in practice this week, but that he would wait until right before the game before making his final decision between them.
Allar is 4th nationally in quarterback rating, completing over 71 percent of his pass attempts for 1,640 yards and has 15 touchdowns against 4 interceptions.
All those figures are marked improvements from last season as Allar has progressed well while working in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s system this year.
Penn State’s game at home against Ohio State is the most consequential matchup in the country this weekend and should have an impact on what the College Football Playoff eventually looks like.
The winner is expected to be favored to play in the Big Ten Championship Game against presumptive favorite Oregon, although undefeated contender Indiana is also in the mix.
Penn State has lost 7 straight games against Ohio State going back to 2016.
