Dylan Sampson injury update: Tennessee RB's status vs. Ohio State
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is questionable to return to Saturday’s playoff game against Ohio State, the team announced in the second half of action.
The tailback is dealing with a lower body injury, the team said.
Sampson had not carried the football since the 3:27 mark of the first quarter at the time the school made the announcement and has walked gingerly since that time.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel was short on answers when asked about Sampson’s condition at the halftime break in remarks to ESPN’s Marty Smith.
“Look, a lot of football left,” he said. “We got 30 more minutes. Let’s go play.”
Sampson attempted to warm up on the Vols’ sideline and on the field at times during breaks in the game, but has not been able to return to action.
Smith reported that Sampson was putting in work on the bicycle on the sideline and that it appeared the player was trying to loosen his left hamstring.
Sampson has been a key component of Tennessee’s offense this season, leading a rushing attack that ranks ninth nationally in total production.
In his absence, quarterback Nico Iamaleava emerged as the Vols’ leading rusher with 36 yards on 13 attempts and a touchdown.
DeSean Bishop ran four times for 13 yards for the Volunteers.
Tennessee also listed wide receiver Squirrel White as questionable to return to the game after he retired to the locker room just before halftime.
-
