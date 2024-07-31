EA Sports College Football 25 makes half-billion dollars in 2 weeks: insider
EA Sports College Football 25 has been out for less than two weeks and is already recording some major numbers as fans get their hands on the video game.
Electronic Arts shared that College Football 25 brought in 5 million unique players to the game through its first week. Moreover, the game has made a reported $500 million already, according to Insider Gaming.
Figures inside EA Sports had reportedly considered $150 million in revenue to be a barometer for success for the CFB 25 game, so this number far exceeded that expectation.
"EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business," EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson said in an earnings report.
"Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA."
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
That decision followed a court ruling that forced EA Sports to pay compensation to athletes who had previously been included in the product but were not paid.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future. That date is now here.
EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings Week
Electronic Arts debuted its Rankings Week with atop 25 poll of the toughest stadiums to play in college football, something that certainly got people talking ahead of CFB 25's July 19 release.
Then, it was a release of the best offenses in the game, and following that, a prediction of the best defenses.
Then, as the grand finale, EA Sports unveiled its top 25 rankings for the best overall teams. And with each reveal, fans furiously debated and dismissed many of the selections that were made.
