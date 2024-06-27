College football 25 rankings week: EA Sports' best offenses
College Football 25 rankings week continues as EA Sports brings out another reveal with just 22 days to go before the official release of the CFB 25 video game, and now Electronic Arts takes a stab at ranking the best offenses in the country ahead of this season.
College Football Rankings: EA Sports' 10 Best Offenses in 2024
10. Clemson
Garrett Riley came over to revive Clemson's offense a year ago, but the unit only averaged 50th nationally in yards per game. Cade Klubnik returns at quarterback, while Phil Mafah replaces Will Shipley at RB1, but the Tigers are still looking for that game-changer at wide receiver. Incoming freshman Bryant Wesco could fit that bill. Not having that downfield threat has been a key reason Clemson has missed out on three straight College Football Playoffs.
9. Missouri
The loss of star tailback and SEC rushing champ Cody Schrader hurts, but the Tigers still return a dynamic core on that side of the ball. Brady Cook returns after throwing for 3,317 yards last fall, and he gets back nearly the full rotation of a great receiving corps that includes Luther Burden and Theo Wease.
8. Colorado
Pat Shurmur steps in as offensive coordinator and will give the Buffaloes a more pro-style orientation this season. Sheuder Sanders was on fire a year ago, passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, despite playing behind a line that was worst in the Power Five with 56 sacks surrendered. Two-way player Travis Hunter is back after placing 2nd on the team with 721 yards and five TD grabs last season.
7. Miami
The Hurricanes are getting major preseason pub after a transfer haul that included dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward and tailback Damien Martinez. Ward has 13,874 career yards and 119 touchdowns while Martinez is a 6-plus yard per touch back with 16 TDs the last two years. They pair well with an athletic receiver group and are working behind what projects to be a strong and cohesive protection unit in a more competitive ACC.
6. LSU
Brian Kelly oversees a major changeover at quarterback after losing Heisman winner and dual-threat menace Jayden Daniels and top receiving targets. But he gets Garrett Nussmeier in his place, a pocket passer with a big arm and plenty of potential, and he's sitting behind a strong line and with intriguing options to choose from at back and receiver.
5. Ohio State
Solid transfer portal gains put the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title race this season after veteran quarterback Will Howard came over from Kansas State after a career-best passing effort, and two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins joined him from Ole Miss after stacking up 2,725 yards and 31 TDs in that time. In tandem with lead returning rusher TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka, and consensus No. 1 freshman recruit Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State has a roster two of its former coaches believe might be its best. Ever.
4. Texas
Losing a ton of his receiving targets from a year ago, Steve Sarkisian got aggressive in the portal, adding wideouts Isaiah Bond from Alabama, Silas Bolden from Oregon State, and Matthew Golden from Houston. All figure to be immediate contributors for returning star quarterback Quinn Ewers, and the Longhorns get four starting blockers back in addition to rushers Jaydon Blue and CJ Baxter heading into the SEC.
3. Alabama
If there's one thing Kalen DeBoer can do better than almost anyone, it's create high-flying offenses. And with quarterback Jalen Milroe returning, the Crimson Tide should have a dynamic attack to start off the post-Saban era. Milroe brings mobility in and out of the pocket, improved his downfield passing accuracy a year ago, and he should have improved blocking and a solid backfield to stabilize things. But how well has DeBoer replenished the cupboard at wide receiver? That remains a question.
2. Oregon
Dan Lanning already had arguably the single best wide receiver rotation in college football heading into the Big Ten. Led by Gary Bryant, Jr., Tez Johnon, and Traeshon Holden, the unit added former 5-star Evan Stewart. Not to mention veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a dual-threat who has almost 15,000 career yards, 126 touchdowns throwing, and 26 rushing scores, a perfect replacement for Bo Nix in an offense that posted 531 yards and 44 points per game last fall.
1. Georgia
Carson Beck went off last season, posting 3,941 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions, and in 2024 he gets back four starting blockers in addition to a rotation of skill threats to make this offense go. Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey are out, as are two star Bulldog backs, but Colbie Young and London Humphreys are notable WR transfer gains, as is ex-Florida rusher Trevor Etienne.
