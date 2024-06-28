College Football HQ

College football 25 rankings week: EA Sports' top overall teams

The culmination of EA Sports Rankings Week finds the video game maker revealing its picks for the top overall teams in college football.

James Parks

EA Sports presents its rankings for the best overall teams in college football ahead of the CFB 25 release.
Rankings Week has certainly put EA Sports back in the headlines in the final days before it releases the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game. Electronic Arts' selections for the toughest stadiums to play in, the best offenses, and the top defenses have given way to the king of all rankings, that of the best overall teams in the game this year.

Fans have been of very differing opinions on EA Sports' rankings up to now, with plenty of disagreement about the stadium poll, many wondering how Colorado appeared on a list of the 10 best offenses, and certainly how it got on a list of the 25 best defenses.

EA Sports Overall Team College Football Rankings

1. Georgia, 95 OVR
2. Ohio State, 93
3. Oregon, 93
4. Alabama, 92
5. Texas, 92


6. Clemson, 90
7. Notre Dame, 90
8. LSU, 90
9. Penn State, 88
10. Utah

11. Michigan, 88
12. Florida State, 88
13. Miami, 88
14. Texas A&M, 88
15. Ole Miss, 88

16. Colorado, 87
17. Oklahoma, 87
18. Wisconsin, 87
19. USC, 87
20. Virginia Tech, 87

21. NC State 87
22. Kansas, 87
23. Arizona, 87
24. Oklahoma State, 87
25. Iowa, 87

