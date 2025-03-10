Text from Urban Meyer helped lead Eddie George to Bowling Green
Eddie George didn’t anticipate becoming the next football coach at Bowling Green, but a combination of divine intervention and Urban Meyer helped make it a reality, he says.
Meyer was the head coach at the school years ago, and he proved to be a piece in the puzzle that led George to taking the position himself leading into the 2025 season.
“Honestly, I wasn’t looking for another opportunity. I was committed to finishing off my job at Tennessee State,” George said.
“Going into the last year of my contract, that was my focus, given the challenges of the university, you know, it was challenging. It was a situation where it presented itself.”
George said it was a prayer and a message from Meyer that put the job into his view.
“I asked God, maybe three weeks ago, you know, ‘Give me a sign of what’s next. Give me a sign of what’s next.’ I promise you, this is exactly what happened as I’m driving back from Indianapolis from the combine, driving through Bowling Green, Kentucky,” he said.
“I see the sign, Bowling Green, and I looked down on my phone. It said, ‘Message from Urban Meyer,’ talking about, are you interested in the Bowling Green job? And I put the phone down, I was like, ‘Oh boy. What are you trying to say?’”
From there, George looked into the opportunity to see if it was right for him.
“I vetted it out. I called various coaches. I talked to my wife. Talked to my son,” he said.
“What’s the possibility, what’s the reality of this job.. Can I be successful there? So [I] spent the last week going through all of that, and then I just continued to walk in faith, not by sight. And I said, ‘Okay, if this is meant for me, I’m going to go forward and put my best foot out there.’
“So I would say, ‘If I get it, great, I’m going to go and give it my all and turn this program, not turn this program around, but elevate it to the other level. Or I’m going to go back to Tennessee State and finish the season off strong and let the chips fall where they may. And I live with that.”
Turns out, the chips fell in Bowling Green, Ohio, where the former Buckeyes star will take charge of the Falcons football program.
George went 24-22 and 13-12 in conference play over four seasons at Tennessee State, culminating in a first-place tie in the OVC-Big South.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams