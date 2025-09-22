2025 college football passing leaders after Week 4
The early passing race has plenty of recognizable names and will certainly fluctuate as the season progresses. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson sets the pace and Syracuse's Steve Angeli matched him throw-for-throw before a cruel injury stopped a breakout season. For now, it's a close race with each QB one deep shot, or one injury report, away from being the new No. 1.
10 Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 1,150 yards
Kaliakmanis is 86-for-125 (68.8%) for 1,150 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT at 9.2 YPA and a 163.0 rating. Clean football has been present for the Rutgers offense through the air, but Iowa was able to force a late INT off Kaliakmanis in a close one.
9. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky — 1,157
McIvor is 102-for-153 (66.7%) for 1,157 yards, 10 TDs and 2 INTs at 7.6 YPA and a 149.1 rating. WKU keeps airing it out but McIvor has fallen down the list in the last couple weeks. Against Nevada, McIvor was 22-for-33 for 216 yards and one INT in the 31-16 win.
8. Taylen Green, Arkansas — 1,191 yards
Green is 81-for-126 (64.3%) for 1,191 yards, 12 TDs and 4 INTs at 9.5 YPA and a 168.8 rating. The last couple of games for the Razorbacks have resulted in losses but Green has logged over 300 yards in both of them as well. They get Notre Dame this upcoming week and Green will need to take care of the ball (two games with two interceptions so far this season) if they have any chance of defeating the Irish.
7. John Mateer, Oklahoma — 1,215 yards
Mateer is 95-for-141 (67.4%) for 1,215 yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs at 8.6 YPA and a 149.5 rating. The early-season Heisman candidate has been solid through the air while also adding five rushing touchdowns. The Sooners now have wins over Michigan and Auburn, allowing them to rise up to No. 7 in the AP Poll. Oklahoma faces Kent State next, so it could be a stat-pad kind of week for Mateer and company.
6. Jayden Maiava, USC — 1,223 yards
Maiava is 68-for-96 (70.8%) for 1,223 yards, 9 TDs and 0 INT. Maiava's 12.7 YPA is the highest of any QB on this list and he is also interception-free, which no other QB on this list can say either. The 412-yard performance in Week 2 against Georgia Southern is helping his overall yardage number, but the Trojans have certainly taken care of business so far this year. USC heads into a ranked matchup against Illinois this week.
5. Jalen Kitna, UAB — 1,256 yards
Kitna is 108-for-150 (72.0%) for 1,256 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs at 8.4 YPA and a 155.9 rating. Kitna has the highest efficiency start (72.0%) of any QB on this list and has three 300-yard games so far this season. UAB takes on Army after their bye this week.
4. Katin Houser, East Carolina — 1,258 yards
Houser is 108-for-158 (68.4%) for 1,258 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs at 8.0 YPA and a 141.9 rating. Houser may have the lowest TD total on this list but his efficiency is one of the highest. Now, the BYU performance (285 yards, 59.5 completion percentage, 0 TD, 2 INTs) hurts him. But, ECU gets Army this week which gives Houser the chance to bounce back.
3. Darian Mensah, Duke — 1,305 yards
Mensah is 99-for-147 (67.3%) for 1,305 yards, 11 TDs and 2 INTs at 8.9 YPA and a 163.9 rating. It was a nice bounce back week for Duke after two straight losses. The Blue Devils got the win over NC State and Mensah went for 269 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs.
2. Steve Angeli, Syracuse — 1,316 yards
Angeli is 98-for-156 (62.8%) for 1,316 yards, 10 TDs and 2 INTs at 8.4 YPA and a 152.3 rating. Angeli threw for 244 yards and two TDs in the upset win at Clemson before leaving with a torn Achilles. Angeli is now out for the season in such a tough twist as this was his breakout campaign.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 1,320 yards
Robertson is 109-for-174 (62.6%) for 1,320 yards, 13 TDs and 3 INTs at 7.6 YPA and a 147.6 rating. The first two games of the season — 419 yards against Auburn and 440 yards at SMU — help the total here but he has still been top-tier in the past couple weeks. In Week 4 Robertson had 250 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in a 27-24 loss to Arizona State. Baylor has Oklahoma State this week so Robertson should be right up here at the top of the list again next week.