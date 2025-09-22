Emerging coach floated to replace Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State
CBS Sports HQ analyst Bud Elliott put a new name in the Oklahoma State conversation. The name is South Florida head coach Alex Golesh. Elliott said Golesh should be on the short list if the Cowboys move on from Mike Gundy.
The backdrop is harsh. Oklahoma State lost 69-3 to Oregon, then 19-12 at home to Tulsa. “Fire Gundy” chants followed inside Boone Pickens Stadium as frustration mounted.
Elliott was blunt. “Yeah, I don’t think he survives,” he said, noting last year’s staff changes and this year’s home loss to Tulsa. He added that Golesh was once a graduate assistant in Stillwater and “has done a pretty fine job at USF.”
Alex Golesh’s USF Rise And Oklahoma State Ties
Alex Golesh took over South Florida on Dec. 4, 2022, and produced immediate traction. Year 1 ended 7-6 with a 45-0 Boca Raton Bowl win over Syracuse, the program’s second-best FBS turnaround that season.
This season started fast. South Florida beat No. 25 Boise State 34-7, then won at No. 13 Florida 18-16. The Bulls are 3-1 after a 63-14 rout of South Carolina State.
Quarterback Byrum Brown went 14-of-20 for 236 yards and four touchdowns. He hit Chas Nimrod twice and also found Jonathan Echols and Josh Porter. South Florida stacked explosive runs of 54, 43, and 30 yards.
The defense and special teams added more. Linebacker Mac Harris returned an interception 93 yards for a score. Jaelen Stokes blocked a punt that Ashton Mosley finished for a touchdown.
Golesh’s profile fits Stillwater. He runs a modern, up-tempo attack, builds staffs, and develops players. He also knows the place from his graduate assistant stint under Gundy. That blend of scheme, organization, and institutional familiarity is the pitch. It is why Elliott linked Golesh to Oklahoma State at a moment when the Cowboys badly need a clean identity.
South Florida has a bye before hosting Charlotte on Oct. 3 at Raymond James Stadium.
The Gundy Context: From 2024 Turmoil To A 2025 Crossroads
To understand why this talk has traction, look back at last fall. Oklahoma State finished 3-9 and 0-9 in league play, capped by a 52-0 loss to Colorado. It snapped an 18-year bowl streak and was Gundy’s first losing season since 2005.
Tension rose after Gundy’s comments aimed at critical fans. Donor pressure followed, and a 36-hour standoff with the Board of Regents led to a reworked deal on Dec. 7.
The changes were significant. Gundy took a $1 million salary reduction to be reinvested in the department. The buyout terms were adjusted. Fundraising obligations increased. The rolling five-year clause was removed.
Nine months later, results still lagged. Tulsa won in Stillwater for the first time in 27 years. Baylor Hayes threw for 219 yards. Former Cowboys back Dominic Richardson ran for 146. Oklahoma State rallied behind Zane Flores, but the hole was too deep.
That is the context for Elliott’s suggestion. Golesh offers recent proof of concept, a clear offensive plan, and familiarity with Oklahoma State’s expectations. It is a practical lane forward for a program that needs direction now.
The Cowboys will host Baylor on Sept. 27.