ESPN Names Laura Rutledge Replacement on Beloved College Football Show

With college football programs around the country in the middle of spring ball as coaches and players get familiar with new teammates, there has been a shake-up on one of ESPN's most popular shows covering the sport.

The show in question is ESPN's "SEC Nation," which features former Heisman winner at Florida Tim Tebow, former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers, former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper and renowned analyst Paul Finebaum. While the analysts are all remaining the same for the time being, there was a change to the host's role, as Laura Rutledge will no longer be a part of the show after around a decade.

As confirmed by The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, ESPN will turn to long-time personality Matt Barrie.

"Matt Barrie will succeed Laura Rutledge as the host of “SEC Nation,” sources briefed on the move told The Athletic," wrote Marchand.

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge speaks prior to the game. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Rutledge will no longer be on "SEC Nation," she will still be within the ESPN network.

"She is a “Monday Night Football” sideline reporter and will be part of ESPN’s first Super Bowl coverage in February 2027," wrote Marchand. "Rutledge is also the daily host of “NFL Live” and is expected to keep her role as a sideline reporter for college football’s big matchups."

Marchand also revealed that she had multiple opportunities throughout her career to leave "SEC Nation," but opted to remain on the show.

"Rutledge — who, like Tebow, graduated from Florida — hosted “SEC Nation” for nearly a decade," added Marchand. "She had opportunities to come off the program previously but chose to remain, even as her portfolio increased.

Rutledge has seemingly done it all during her career, as she got her start at Fox Sports, where she covered the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres. Rutledge also served as a San Diego Chargers reporter. She joined the ESPN team in 2014, and was tabbed as the host of "SEC Nation" in 2017.

It was in 2020 when she began to provide some NFL coverage for the network, as she was named host of "NFL Live." This past year marked Rutledge's first season as a sideline reporter for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" games.

While fans will miss Rutledge's banter on SEC Nation, they will be able to see her just about everywhere else. As for Barrie, he has some big shoes to fill with Rutledge gone, but is also one of ESPN's most beloved anchors.