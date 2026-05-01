ESPN Ranks 5-Star Commit as No. 1 OL Recruit in College Football

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has ramped up in late April of the 2026 offseason.

Uncommitted prospects throughout the class will schedule official visits to the schools that appeal to them most during the summer. A sizable number of prospects announced or plan to announce their college commitments prior to the official visit period.

One of the more recent commitments in the cycle came from five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, who announced his pledge to Florida on April 8.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the cycle on Rivals and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the cycle on 247Sports.

Hiller was a participant in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl back in January. He also plays basketball at Coatesville Area High School and holds a scholarship offer from La Salle.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks referred to Hiller as an "elite offensive line prospect who could probably go pro as an interior defensive lineman as well" and a "pancake machine" in a scouting report he released in September of 2025.

While Hiller has already received the highest of rankings from two recruiting services, another service provided its assessment of Hiller as a prospect on Wednesday. Billy Tucker of ESPN reported that Hiller is the top-ranked offensive lineman in ESPN's SportsCenter Next 300 for the class of 2027.

Which other offensive linemen are committed in ESPN's rankings?

Hiller is not the only offensive lineman in ESPN's top 10 rankings for the class of 2027 to commit to Florida in the past month.

Rounding out the list at No. 10 is four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller; the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Anna, Texas, ranks as a top-10 interior offensive lineman on both Rivals and 247Sports. Miller committed to the Gators on Monday.

The second-highest-ranked offensive lineman in the top 10 is five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown from Humble, Texas.

Brown committed to Texas A&M on Sunday, becoming a member of what is already a very deep recruiting class for the Aggies. Texas A&M holds two more commitments from four-star, in-state offensive tackles in Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson.

The other commitment among the 10 best offensive linemen is four-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, who holds the No. 6 spot on ESPN's list.

The Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, native opted to stay within state borders when he flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Oklahoma on Sept. 25, 2025.

Hackett is not the only coveted offensive tackle the Sooners hold a commitment from within state borders; four-star offensive tackle Kaeden Penny committed to Oklahoma on the same day as Hackett.