ESPN Names SEC Star the Most Under-the-Radar Quarterback in 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is still many months away, but that hasn't stopped draft experts from putting out their position rankings.

2027 NFL Draft QB Board is Taking Shape

ESPN's Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have put out their position rankings. At quarterback, they went with:



1. Arch Manning, Texas

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

3. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

5. Darian Mensah, Miami

While that is a strong list, one name is missing. That would be South Carolina Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

The redshirt junior jumped on the scene in 2024 as a redshirt freshman. He threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 674 yards and seven scores. He led South Carolina to a 9-4 season and came close to a College Football Playoff berth.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) looks to pass. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Why LaNorris Sellers Dropped in the Rankings

After that season, he was projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, the team regressed, especially on the offensive line, and as a result, Sellers struggled. He threw for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight scores, rushing for 270 yards and five scores. That resulted in him not going pro, but instead staying another year in Columbia.

Reid discussed Sellers in the article. He said that Sellers is the one guy outside the top five that people need to keep an eye on.

"Sellers was viewed as one of the top signal-callers in the country entering the 2025 season, but an inconsistent campaign resulted in him returning to the Gamecocks," Reid said.

"With more up-front protection added through the transfer portal and a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles, Sellers' tools could shine in the team's new-look offense. Many scouts believe that Sellers has Round 1 tools but needs to show more consistency as a passer."

A System Reset in Columbia

Sellers has a ton of ability. He's one of the hardest quarterbacks to bring down and one of the most dynamic. He's flashed some great things in the passing game, but he needs to become more consistent.

It's hard to put much blame on him last season. The offensive system wasn't effective, which is why Shane Beamer fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

On top of a poor offensive scheme, Sellers was running for his life because the offensive line played poorly. He was sacked 42 times last season, and that doesn't count all the times he got out of sacks, turning a negative into a positive.

Kendal Briles brings a new offensive system that should highlight Sellers' skills. When Briles was at Arkansas from 2020 to 2022, he coached K.J. Jefferson, who had a similar skill set.

Jefferson rushed for 664 yards and six scores in 2021 and rushed for 640 yards and nine scores in 2022. His scheme should help highlight Sellers' run game. If it does, and he has a big season, he has all the tools to be a first-round pick in 2027.

A Critical Year Ahead for Draft Positioning

The next step for Sellers isn't about proving he belongs on a draft board; it's about forcing his way back into the top tier through consistency and structure around him. If the offensive overhaul delivers, his physical traits will make him impossible to ignore again.

If not, he risks becoming another example of how quickly draft narratives can shift in college football's volatility.