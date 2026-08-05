Two SEC Dark Horses That Could Turn the 2026 Title Race Upside Down

Maintaining focus for a conference championship run has always been a challenging task in college football.

Now that the College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams, there is more wiggle room for teams to slip up a time or two and still make the field.

However, slipping up still has major implications on a team's shot at reaching a conference championship, a game that has major implications on the seeding of the College Football Playoff.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report compiled a list of five teams flying under the radar that could impact the appearance of Power Four conference championships. The two SEC teams to make Kenyon's list were Missouri and South Carolina.

Why is Missouri flying under the radar?

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter how good their previous record has been, the Tigers are perpetually slept on by the rest of the SEC in the preseason. Missouri has compiled a 29-10 overall record in its last three seasons under Eli Drinkwitz, but many of its wins in the last two seasons are against Power Four teams that finished a season with six or fewer wins.

The biggest question mark surrounding Missouri involves the defense, as much of its production from a season ago is gone. The passing attack should take a step forward with Austin Simmons stepping in for Beau Pribula at quarterback, and with or without Ahmad Hardy, the Tigers should boast one of the SEC's most potent rushing attacks.

The Tigers square off against four 2026 College Football Playoff participants and Texas in the back half of the season. Of those five matchups, Missouri hosts Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma with the hope of spoiling their conference championship aspirations.

Why is South Carolina flying under the radar?

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Beamer is riding on one of the strangest trajectories of an SEC coach in recent memory. He followed a five-win 2023 campaign with a stunning nine-win result in 2024, only to plummet to four wins last season.

If there is one thing Beamer has been consistent with in his time at South Carolina, it's causing commotion in November. The Gamecocks are 14-7 under his watch in the final month of the season, and that mark includes six ranked wins.

Texas A&M is the first of South Carolina's two November home games. The Gamecocks handled the Aggies in a 44-20 victory the last time they ventured to Williams-Brice Stadium, and the Aggies had to mount a comeback from a 30-3 deficit at Kyle Field to avoid their first loss of 2025.

Georgia is the final home game of the season for South Carolina. The Bulldogs dominated their way to a 48-7 victory the last time they played the Gamecocks in Columbia, but that was four years ago and the game kicked off at Noon ET.