Kirby Smart vs Curt Cignetti: Who Deserves to Be College Football's No. 1 Head Coach?

Coach rankings, or the task of evaluating a head coach, are always built around an awkward question. Are they measuring the coach with the strongest full resume, or the coach who has done the most to win right now? Kirby Smart has spent a decade making Georgia the standard.

Curt Cignetti just took Indiana, historically one of the sport's hardest jobs, to a national championship. Both have a real claim to No. 1, but the answer depends on how heavily yesterday should count.

Kirby Smart's case is built on an echo of greatness

The question is not, "Who is the best college football coach of the last five years?" The question is, "Who is the best college football coach?" That's right here, right now.

Smart has the best long-term case in college football. Georgia's 2021 and 2022 national championships ended a 41-year title drought and turned the Bulldogs from a regular contender into the program every other blue blood has to measure itself against.

The sustained success matters as much as those rings. Smart is 117-21 at Georgia, and the Bulldogs have won at least 11 games in five straight seasons. They also captured consecutive SEC championships in 2024 and 2025, a difficult achievement in a conference where every contender is built to recruit at a playoff level. Smart enters 2026 as the SEC's longest-tenured coach. He's the clear choice at No. 1 when ranking the SEC's coaches.

He has also done it while college football changed around him. The transfer portal, NIL and annual roster churn have made it harder to sustain a core. Smart has resisted treating Georgia like a team that needs to start from scratch every December. He calls it a "retention team," a program built to recruit players, develop them and keep as many as possible.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That does not mean Georgia has been flawless. The Bulldogs lost their opening CFP game in each of the past two seasons, including a 39-34 quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss after winning the 2025 SEC title. Smart did not duck the issue at SEC Media Days.

"We've got to find a way to, whether we win the SEC or not, to get into that playoff and play better and play bigger in bigger moments," Smart said.

That quote actually strengthens his case. Smart is not selling a reputation while ignoring the recent results. He knows Georgia's standard is no longer merely winning the SEC or reaching the playoff. The Bulldogs need to finish the job again.

If this is a question about which coach has shown he can build a national champion, maintain it for years and survive every kind of pressure that comes with a powerhouse job, Smart remains the safest answer in the sport.

Curt Cignetti did something college football had never seen

Cignetti's case is more immediate, but it is not shallow. Indiana went 27-2 in his first two seasons, won the 2025 Big Ten championship and then finished 16-0 with the program's first national title. That is not a nice turnaround. It is one of the most startling transformations in modern college football.

Indiana was not a dormant giant with endless precedent to draw upon. It was the losingest program in FBS history. Cignetti inherited a roster in transition, brought his own players and staff, then turned the Hoosiers into a team capable of beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game and rolling through the playoff.

Indiana Hoosiers football head coach Curt Cignetti waves before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cignetti's approach has never been mysterious. Before the title game, he described it as such: "There's no magic wand. It's the fundamentals, and you've got to have the right people, number one. If you don't have the right people, it doesn't matter, on your staff or in the locker room."

That is a familiar coaching answer, but Indiana supplied uncommon proof. Cignetti has shown that portal recruiting can be more than collecting names. He evaluates players, finds experienced fits and gets them to play disciplined football quickly. The Hoosiers did not win because they caught a few breaks. They won because their roster, staff and game management held up against the sport's best competition.

ESPN's panel recently put Cignetti No. 1, with five of 10 first-place votes, ahead of Smart's four. That was not disrespect toward Georgia. It was recognition that Cignetti just authored the sport's biggest result. Indiana's official record says it plainly: no FBS coach has won more games in his first two seasons at one school.

The crown belongs to the coach winning right now

Like The Wire's Omar famously said, "You come at the king, you best not miss."

Smart was college football's clear No. 1 coach in the immediate aftermath of Nick Saban's retirement. Georgia went 29-1, won back-to-back national titles and made the rest of the sport look like it was chasing a different race.

But college football, like life, is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. Janet Jackson told me so. Smart's program is still elite, and a Georgia title in 2026 could flip this conversation immediately. That's the point.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti hoists the trophy as he celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imaginary titles like being called "the best coach in college football" don't matter. The national championship trophy is the one that does. That coach who gets to pucker up and kiss that award; he's the one everyone else is chasing after. So, with all due respect to Smart, the current answer cannot be based on who had the best run three or four seasons ago.

Cignetti is the man of the hour because Indiana is the team that finished last season holding the trophy. He took a program no one expected to matter and made them the center of the sport. Until someone knocks off the Hoosiers, the crown runs through Cignetti and Bloomington.