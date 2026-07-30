Pete Thamel Predicts Modern College Football Power to Win National Title

An attempt to repeat as a college football national champion is no small endeavor.

With a national championship victory comes a natural sense of complacency, something reigning national champions must fight every season. Couple the complacency with an ever-expanding College Football Playoff, and repeat national champions will become even more scarce in the future.

As a relative "new blood" in college football, Indiana enters uncharted territory in 2026. The perennial Big Ten loser has transformed into a juggernaut under Curt Cignetti's direction and has a target on its back for the first time in program history.

However, there are some in the college football world who believe the Hoosiers are capable of winning a second consecutive national championship. ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel predicted Indiana to repeat on the "College GameDay Podcast."

"I'm taking Indiana. Until they prove otherwise, I'm taking Indiana," Thamel said. "It's not that I think Ohio State or anybody else is going to be bad; I am all in on Indiana. The dude is 27-2."

Thamel cites the strength of quarterback play under Cignetti

Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Indiana plugged and played two transfer quarterbacks to the tune of a combined 23-1 regular season record in the first two seasons of Cignetti's tenure.

Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke instantly became a 3,000-yard passer in the Hoosiers' offense in 2024, and Fernando Mendoza elevated from an average Power Four starter into a Heisman Trophy winner last season. New starter Josh Hoover threw for over 3,400 yards in each of his last two seasons at TCU, so his maximum production was more than Rourke and Mendoza's highs at their previous stops.

"I'm a card-carrying member of the Josh Hoover fan club," Thamel said. "If you look at Kurtis Rourke at Ohio and Indiana. You look at Fernando, who was good at Cal, and you look at what they did with him at Indiana. You look back at the quarterbacks Cig had at James Madison, you can go back further if you want, but they've basically had a quarterback who's been the player of the year in the league every year."

Who could hinder Indiana's repeat national championship bid?

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws the ball to avoid a sack against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Within the Big Ten, Ohio State is determined to knock off Indiana in Bloomington after suffering a loss to it in the Big Ten Championship a season ago. Even though Indiana misses Oregon in the regular season, the Ducks will be eager to exact their revenge if given the opportunity in the postseason.

Outside of the Big Ten, Miami also looks to avenge a College Football Playoff loss to Indiana. Despite the loss of NFL talent across the line of scrimmage, the Hurricanes' schedule gives them a clear path to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Notre Dame and Georgia are two non-conference powers Indiana missed in 2025 that are on missions to win it all in 2026. The Fighting Irish are looking to flex on the rest of the college football world after their exclusion from the 2026 College Football Playoff, while the Bulldogs hope to snap a three-year national championship drought under Kirby Smart.