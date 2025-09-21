ESPN rules expert blasts SEC refs for targeting call in South Carolina-Missouri game
South Carolina dodged a bullet in Saturday’s game against Missouri when a flag that was thrown against its star defender for targeting was picked up by the SEC officials after review.
That was the wrong decision, according to ESPN rules expert Matt Austin.
South Carolina defensive back and specialist Vicari Swain was initially penalized for targeting after an apparent hit to the head against Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula, who was in the middle of a slide when Swain struck him in the helmet area.
Moments later, however, that targeting foul was overturned, allowing Swain to remain in the game and stay eligible for the first half of next week’s game against Kentucky.
“The way I understand it is that they don’t think that [Pribula] is defenseless because of the slide,” Austin said on the ESPN broadcast after the event.
“I disagree. I think we need to take better care of our quarterbacks and just because it’s a bad slide, he’s definitely giving himself up. That’s a bad hit we don’t want in football. I disagree with the call.”
ESPN lead announcer Dave Pasch also disagreed with the decision of the SEC officials to pick up the targeting flag after seeing a replay of Pribula being hit.
“I’m with you,” he said to Austin. “I’m really surprised they overturned that. It’s a dangerous play.”
Swain remaining on the field will be crucial for South Carolina. In addition to being a productive defender, he has also returned three punts for touchdowns this season.
--