SEC head coach named as ‘surprising’ candidate to replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan

Michigan finished the 2025 regular season 9–3 (7–2 Big Ten) and will play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.

On December 10, the University fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause after an internal investigation found he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore was subsequently arrested and arraigned on charges that include third-degree home invasion and stalking.

The criminal case and university action have driven an urgent coaching search.

Michigan has reportedly cast a wide net, and the search firm has contacted multiple representatives; media and local reporting list names including Kenny Dillingham, Jedd Fisch, Kalen DeBoer, and Eli Drinkwitz among those being vetted.

On Tuesday, On3’s J.D. PicKell specifically named Drinkwitz as his top surprise pick for Michigan, arguing Drinkwitz would bring immediate energy and “juice” to Ann Arbor if he chose to take the job and Michigan made an offer.

“I think Eli Drinkwitz walks into this job tomorrow if he decides to take this job, if they offer it to him, and Michigan as a personality immediately becomes more energetic, more aggressive," PicKell said. "I see Eli Drinkwitz at Michigan, I see juice, I see excitement… Remains to be seen. That would be a touch surprising.”

Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Drinkwitz rose through FBS staff roles and group-coordinator jobs before head-coaching stops at Appalachian State (2019) and then Missouri (hired 2020 season).

He holds a career head coaching record of 58–29 (12–1 at Appalachian State, 46–28 at Missouri), with five straight bowl appearances, and back-to-back double-digit win seasons at Missouri in 2023 (11–2) and 2024 (10–3).

On November 28, Drinkwitz signed a six-year, $64.5 million extension through the 2031 season, pushing his average annual compensation to roughly $10.7–10.75 million.

Reporting on the extension lists a buyout that begins around $5 million (phasing down in subsequent years), a figure that makes a move plausible from a financial/buyout standpoint for a program with Michigan’s resources.

Michigan insiders and interim staff have indicated that athletic leadership would like a decision quickly, ideally before the Citrus Bowl / before the transfer portal window opens in early January, to stabilize recruiting and roster retention.

