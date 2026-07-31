ESPN Unveils New College Football Anthem in Major 2026 Announcement

The 2026 College Football season is upon us, bringing new excitement, new hope and of course, a new song. You'll be hearing "High Noon" by Shaboozey featuring Gunna as this year's anthem for College Football on ESPN.

Every summer, the Worldwide Leader rolls out its musical centerpiece to soundtrack the upcoming fall broadcasts. It has become a predictable tradition for sports media, serving as the audio backdrop for commercial bumpers, Saturday promos, and big-game intros.

For 2026, the network dropped its official video unveil, pairing high-energy highlights with "High Noon," a collaborative track from country-hip-hop crossover star Shaboozey and Atlanta rapper Gunna. According to ESPN's official press release, "High Noon" comes directly off Shaboozey’s concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Shaboozey & Gunna's local roots meet national stardom

Looking at the choice, picking Shaboozey and Gunna makes total sense for where college football sits in 2026. Beyond their musical credentials, both artists bring genuine regional connections to major college football hubs.

Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, actually got his famous stage name from a college-adjacent origin. Growing up in Woodbridge, Virginia, his high school football coach misspelled his Nigerian surname "Chibueze" on a helmet sticker, accidentally coining "Shaboozey" on the gridiron.

The Virginia native spent years grinding through projects like Lady Wrangler and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die before exploding into mainstream royalty. After featured appearances on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the release of his record-shattering hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey became a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated force who bridged the gap between hip-hop, country, and Americana.

Featured partner Gunna brings a heavy dose of SEC country to the track. Hailing from College Park, Georgia, the chart-topping Atlanta rapper grew up in the epicenter of Southern football culture, where Georgia Bulldogs and SEC dominance are a way of life. By pairing a Virginia-born country-crossover powerhouse with an Atlanta rap heavyweight, ESPN also managed to tap into two of the biggest talent pipelines in collegiate athletics.

College football pageantry takes center stage

Passing on traditional arena rock or straightforward hip-hop, ESPN is leaning into the massive current trend of country-trap fusion. The promotional spot itself relies on a cinema motif mixed with Western elements to sell the "High Noon" theme. Opening on a classic film projector lens, the video quickly pivots to the wild, chaotic pageantry that makes college football unique.

Rather than relying purely on NFL-style hit montages, the edit heavily features the traditions and on-campus shenanigans that give the sport its identity. You see live mascot entrances like Colorado's buffalo running the field, Texas Tech's masked rider charging on horseback, and BYU's mascot pole-vaulting over a ring of fire. Quick cuts of practically every relevant program, the game's biggest stars like Dante Moore and Arch Manning, along with glimpses of Shaboozey performing live.

Shaboozey poses on the red carpet of the 58th annual CMA Awards show in Nashville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It cuts between stadium light shows spelling out team names, packed student sections waving signs on College GameDay, and coaches getting drenched in Gatorade baths.

The visuals match the tone of the lyrics highlighted throughout the promo, including lines like "Shut it down... Everything we do, we do it loud" and "Tell 'em he can get it back in blood." It sets up a high-stakes duel atmosphere for the fall, positioning every Saturday matchup as a showdown.

What Shaboozey's "High Noon" means for the 2026 football season

For fans, the annual anthem announcement is the unofficial signal that summer slumps are almost over and real football is weeks away. You will hear this track repeatedly across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 from Labor Day weekend through the 12-team College Football Playoff and the national championship in January.

Whether a fan loves or gets tired of a promotional song usually comes down to repetition and if you mute the TV during commercial breaks. However, "High Noon" gives ESPN a fresh, genre-crossing track that reflects the energy of modern college sports, built to get people hype for kickoff when the season officially starts on August 28.