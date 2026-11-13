FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Strands Tennessee, Texas Ahead of Week 11 Games

Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss and Washington were among the college football programs stuck on the ground Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, throwing Week 11 travel plans into question less than 24 hours before kickoff.

The FAA issued the order at 3:54 p.m. ET, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” It’s only the second nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Which college football teams are grounded?

Tennessee (at Texas A&M) : The Volunteers hadn’t left Knoxville when the order came down, a university spokesperson confirmed. They were scheduled to depart McGhee Tyson Airport at 4 p.m. for College Station, Texas. Tennessee is 7-2 and among the two-loss SEC teams still chasing playoff spots.

: The Volunteers hadn’t left Knoxville when the order came down, a university spokesperson confirmed. They were scheduled to depart McGhee Tyson Airport at 4 p.m. for College Station, Texas. Tennessee is 7-2 and among the two-loss SEC teams still chasing playoff spots. Texas (at LSU) : The Longhorns were held in Austin ahead of their first trip to Baton Rouge since 1953.

: The Longhorns were held in Austin ahead of their first trip to Baton Rouge since 1953. Ole Miss (at Oklahoma) : Athletic director Keith Carter confirmed to the Clarion-Ledger that the Rebels’ plane couldn’t leave. Ole Miss is 6-3 and was set to travel Friday.

: Athletic director Keith Carter confirmed to the Clarion-Ledger that the Rebels’ plane couldn’t leave. Ole Miss is 6-3 and was set to travel Friday. Washington (at Michigan State) : The Huskies hadn’t boarded yet when flights stopped. Jeff Bechthold, Washington’s assistant athletic director for athletic communications, said, “The team had not yet boarded its plane before the FAA grounded all flights. We await word, just like the rest of the country.”

: The Huskies hadn’t boarded yet when flights stopped. Jeff Bechthold, Washington’s assistant athletic director for athletic communications, said, “The team had not yet boarded its plane before the FAA grounded all flights. We await word, just like the rest of the country.” Also grounded: Baylor, Kansas State, Tulane, Purdue and San Jose State.

Teams in the air or already on site

Landed before the stop : Missouri, Florida, Duke, Northwestern, SMU, Boston College, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina.

: Missouri, Florida, Duke, Northwestern, SMU, Boston College, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina. In the air : Nebraska and USC were airborne when the stop took effect. Flights already in the air were cleared to finish their trips.

: Nebraska and USC were airborne when the stop took effect. Flights already in the air were cleared to finish their trips. Alabama (at Vanderbilt): Head coach Kalen DeBoer’s team took buses to Nashville, so the Crimson Tide’s travel stayed on schedule while Alabama holds the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

When will the ground stop end?

As of early Friday evening, the FAA hadn’t said when departures would resume. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters there was “no indication as of yet” that anything nefarious caused the stoppage, and he pointed to a telecommunications outage.

FlightAware counted nearly 7,000 delayed or canceled flights, and both Chicago airports, O’Hare and Midway, had been under a separate ground stop for an equipment outage before the national order. Backlogs like this usually grow the longer a stop lasts, because flight crews start running into their daily duty-hour limits.

Most of the stranded teams normally fly Friday afternoon, so even if the stop is lifted tonight they’ll arrive late and have less time to prepare before kickoff. Tennessee at Texas A&M kicks off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, followed by Ole Miss at Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. ET, Washington at Michigan State at 4:15 p.m. ET and Texas at LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET.