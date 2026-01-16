At this rate there’s not much left for Fernando Mendoza to do to separate himself from this draft class. After Dante Moore announced his return to school, Mendoza became the only clear first round quarterback prospect. His impressive performances against Alabama and Oregon led the Hoosiers to this national championship game. So what more can we learn?

Mendoza under pressure

The biggest growth area in Mendoza’s game over the last month of football is his pocket presence. We’ve seen a mature quarterback who can dissect a defense from a closing pocket. He has the feel to step away from pressure without panicking. Mendoza steps up into the pocket with consistent balance. He has control of the game regardless of the situation, and can even scramble if things break down around him.

This matchup will be a bit different. Indiana’s offensive line has done a solid job all season, but they’ve yet to see a pass rush as good as Miami’s. The Hurricanes have a talented edge rushing duo in Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Bain is a commonly mocked first round player and Mesidor showed up at 16th on Mel Kiper’s draft board. Mendoza's ability to evade these talented players will add to his portfolio.

Mendoza's clutch performances

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is the big game for Indiana. It’s quite possible, although I have a lot of faith in Curt Cignetti, that Indiana never plays in a bigger game than this. Even with the Hoosiers favored, Mendoza is facing some pressure to put this program on the map in college football’s deep history of winners. Many NFL players show the ability to win big games throughout their careers, but sometimes the championship atmosphere is different.

It’s hard to emphasize how much pull ‘the quarterback who crowned Indiana’ will have in league circles. Mendoza would enter the NFL with respect from veteran players on day one. This isn’t the third or fourth quarterback stepping into a storied program and delivering another championship. This is a California transfer who wasn’t universally loved, but believed enough in himself and this program to get them to this game.

For all intents and purposes, that’s the type of player pitch a team like the Raiders needs. If Indiana wins, this is the quarterback who can turn a program around. This is the guy who can elevate a locker room. For a team that’s had a lot of losing, that kind of hope is invaluable.