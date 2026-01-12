1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s hard to rethink this after a brilliant Peach Bowl performance from Mendoza. Raiders fans should be excited for the opportunity to select this talent at the quarterback position.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore – QB, Oregon

The big question over the next week or two is whether or not Moore will return to school. His struggles against pressure in the Peach Bowl may warrant more development. If Moore declares it would be hard for New York to pass on him.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

Miami OL Francis Mauigoa gets set during the 2025 quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mauigoa’s impressively clean year of pass protection has mattered greatly on Miami’s national championship run. The Cardinals with this selection have locked down both tackle positions for the future.

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese – EDGE, Ohio State

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of Arvell Reese, but he put enough on tape to be a top five selection. Tennessee lacks an identity on defense and this pick might create an energetic pass rush.

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State

Tate opposite Nabers creates headaches for any defense looking to play man coverage. This gives Jaxson Dart multiple targets who can win downfield and above the rim.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs for a touchdown against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The quarterback position will be a question mark in Cleveland, but at least they can improve the situation. Tyson has the route running ability and body type of a true number one receiver.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs – S, Ohio State

The Commanders need impact players of any kind on defense. Caleb Downs is the closest thing to this definition in the draft. It’s a slam dunk if he’s available here.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami

With Chase Young’s late season emergence and Cam Jordan’s age, the Saints look to build out a reliable edge duo with Bain. Led by Bain’s efforts, Miami’s pass rush has dominated in 2025.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame

The Chiefs need another mismatch weapon on offense as Travis Kelce ages. Jeremiyah Love adds formational versatility and an explosive element in the run game.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey tries to track a play against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati has a bunch of bigger bodies at edge and need to add a pure pass rusher. Bailey’s relentless use of hands and pursuit to the quarterback charges up this defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

Austin Jackson is under contract for another year in Miami, but Fano could be an immediate upgrade. Regardless, Miami can invest in the position long term and give Fano a chance to bulk up in the meantime.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State

Dallas needs a communicator in the middle of their defense to tie both ends together. Sonny Styles supplies a floor against the run game while improving their ability to cover tight ends.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee

Tennessee DB Jermod McCoy tackles Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia (2) at FirstBank Stadium. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Rams could use more physicality at the cornerback position. McCoy is rehabbing a torn ACL from late last season and would benefit from slotting in on an already talented roster.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon – WR, USC

If Isaiah Likely walks in free agency, the Ravens need another reliable weapon for Lamar Jackson. Makai Lemon was a consistent chain mover this season at USC and brings some toughness to the middle of the field.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State

When the Buccaneers’ offense was at its best in 2024, they were consistently able to run the football. Depth issues and injuries killed this offensive line in 2025, and it can’t happen again.

16. New York Jets: Peter Woods – DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading Quinnen Williams the Jets have a massive hole at defensive tackle. Woods immediately slots in on early downs to provide some stoutness up front while he develops as a pass rusher.

17. Detroit Lions: Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There’s not much Detroit can do about their defensive depth issues other than continue to throw darts at key positions. Delane could end up getting selected much higher than this after an excellent season in the SEC.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon

There’s a chance the Vikings release TJ Hockenson and they’d need a pass catching tight end to replace him. JJ McCarthy gets a physical target over the middle of the field to develop with.

19. Carolina Panthers: Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M



This Panthers’ defense finished the season flying around on their way to a near playoff upset of the Rams. Howell brings similar energy with his “see ball carrier, get ball carrier” attitude from the edge position.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson

The Cowboys like cornerbacks who can move in and out of the slot when formations shift. Terrell has that ability, and adds more versatility to a secondary that already has Da’Ron Bland.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston – WR, Washington

If there’s a chance Aaron Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh in 2026, they need to add more size at pass catcher. Right now, Rodgers favorite weapons are all big bodied targets.

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon

Pregnon is a late riser in this draft process as a mauling run blocker. The Chargers invested in Omarion Hampton last season and can’t seem to keep Justin Herbert upright. They need more security along the offensive line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama

Jordan Mailata entered the league as a hulking offensive tackle before rounding into one of the league’s best. The Eagles take pride in their size up front, and Lane Johnson’s inconsistent health warrants foresight.

24. Cleveland Browns: Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State

McDonald would be the final piece of a truly dominant Cleveland defensive line. Right now, Myles Garrett is the best defensive player in football. It never hurts to make his job easier.

25. Chicago Bears: Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs into the end zone after an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The cornerback room in Chicago operates solidly when fully healthy, but there’s a massive dropoff to their first backup. Hood gets to step in as an elite athletic talent with the opportunity to learn and develop.

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn

The Bills like big bodies like Faulk who can rotate to 3-technique on passing downs. Faulk has the ability to add weight and fit in wherever the Bills need a boost of talent along the defensive line.

27. San Francisco 49ers: CJ Allen – LB, Georgia

The 49ers need a player who can freelance in the box against the run. CJ Allen has the necessary range and blockshed ability to apply support behind this pass rush against the league’s best offensive lines.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah

Houston’s run game is showing signs of growth in 2025 but still needs more talent. Caleb Lomu comes from a Utah offense predicated on outside zone and immediately adds athleticism to the Texans’ run blocking unit.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Trevor Goosby – OT, Texas

The Rams offensive line is essential to keeping an older Matthew Stafford and an eventual young replacement upright. They need more depth at tackle and have the time and resources to invest in developing a young toolsy player.

30. New England Patriots: Caleb Banks – DT, Florida

The Patriots found consistent pass rush from their interior in 2025 but could use more size on early downs. If Banks hits his ceiling as a disruptive mismatch nose tackle, the defense would have extra versatility to disguise pressures with three massive defensive linemen on the field.

31. Denver Broncos: Romello Height – EDGE, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) celebrates during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images



Nik Bonitto’s ability to get after the quarterback is an incredibly important part of the Broncos defense. Height has the ability to step in and become Bonitto’s understudy while providing personnel depth for one of the league’s best units.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina

Mike Macdonald’s time in Baltimore shows the importance of constant investment at the cornerback position with this defensive scheme. Cisse has the versatility to play in the slot and adds more physicality to this already ferocious secondary.