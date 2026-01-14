How does Dante Moore’s decision to return to Oregon impact the 2026 NFL draft?

As surprising as it may seem, the perceived number two overall draft pick is headed back to school. Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks will attempt to run it back after losing in the Peach Bowl semi-final last week. Moore’s return shows the current state of college football. He is placing his own development in college above playing for the New York Jets next season. Here’s how his decision will affect the draft.

Quarterbacks

The 2026 NFL Draft now has only one first round graded player at the quarterback position. Many believe, including me, that Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza will be selected number one overall by the Raiders in April. Dante Moore was the expected second quarterback before returning.

Now, Ty Simpson will likely become the focus. He does not have the tools and college film to justify a top 10 selection. Simpson will likely get pushed up the board by this decision, and could even hear his name called in round one. Other names such as Trinidad Chambliss and Garrett Nussmeier may move up the board on Day 2 to supplement needs at the position.

Non-Quarterbacks

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against Wisconsin Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams at the top of the NFL Draft already know the first round options available. Moore leaving, whether he was a universally first round graded player or not, takes away another top selection from the draft. Teams outside the top eight picks may face the possibility of selecting a lesser talent than commonly expected.

Currently, this draft has a uniquely low number of universal first round grades. I personally have seven. The talent drops off quickly if you’re a team searching for Pro Bowl-level talent. The ability to trade back is limited for those same reasons. There’s some value here if you own multiple picks throughout the draft. Volume of selections can make up for a talent deficiency in a draft class.

Free Agency

Packers QB Malik Willis runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Liberty grad and former third round pick Malik Willis is about to make a lot of money. Before the draft, teams like the Jets and Cardinals will have other opportunities to upgrade the quarterback position. There’s a possibility an already signed quarterback like Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins becomes available for trade. Each of those players will command a higher price than normal due to the position's scarcity.