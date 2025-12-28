$2.6 million QB to be evaluated by NFL team if it gets No. 1 pick in 2026 draft

College football’s reigning Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback of the No. 1 team in this year’s playoff already has plenty on his plate in the postseason, but he’s also being considered by NFL franchises with a chance at the top pick in the 2026 draft.

Fernando Mendoza is currently leading No. 1 seed Indiana in the College Football Playoff, but one of the oldest franchises in the NFL is taking a close look at the quarterback, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Giants scouting Mendoza?

Mendoza will be a subject of evaluation by the New York Giants and their scouts in the event they earn the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Rapoport said on Sunday.

That may come as a surprise given the Giants already field a promising young quarterback under center in Jaxson Dart, who they traded back into the first round a year ago to take out of Ole Miss.

Dart has shown some potential since taking over the starting role from Russell Wilson, but also dealt with injury concerns as a dual threat unafraid to challenge defenders as a runner, and has taken some hard hits as a result.

New York (2-13) has a chance at the top pick in the forthcoming NFL Draft, and currently sits in the top position as of Sunday morning, according to Tankathon.

What Mendoza brings

Mendoza represents more of a traditional pocket passer who is seen by scouts as being acclimated to a pro-style oriented offense similar to what he runs at Indiana.

The Hoosier quarterback marveled this past season in a historic 13-0 campaign at the school that resulted in their first outright Big Ten championship since 1945.

Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards and scored 33 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions, earning consensus All-American honors and being named the MVP of the Big Ten.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, the quarterback has ideal size and accuracy, completing nearly 72 percent of his throws, and some dual-threat ability of his own.

That production and success has made him one of the most valuable players in college football when it comes to NIL valuations in 2025.

Mendoza ranks No. 7 among all NCAA players with a $2.6 million NIL valuation, according to the national On3 Sports rankings.

Scouts are impressed

“As offenses continue to blend spread concepts with pro-style principles, Mendoza fits right into the evolution of the modern NFL quarterback,” his draft profile at NFL Draft Diamonds reads.

It adds: “His comfort operating from the pocket, combined with enough mobility to create when needed, makes him scheme-flexible — an increasingly valuable trait on draft boards.”

Including, apparently, on the board being crafted by the Giants.

First things first: Mendoza will lead top-seed Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal against SEC challenger Alabama, a perfect venue to continue impressing NFL scouts.

