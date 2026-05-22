First-Year Starter Predicted to Be SEC's No. 1 QB in 2026

With 100 days until the college football season kicks off, CBS Sports' Chip Patterson made a bold declaration: Alabama redshirt freshman Keelon Russell isn't just going to win the starting job in Tuscaloosa, he's going to be the best quarterback in the entire SEC.

That's a massive claim in a conference that features Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss and Gunner Stockton, among others. But Russell's spring performance made it hard to argue.

At Alabama's A-Day game in April, Russell completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, leading his unit to seven scores on nine drives.

His teammate put it best.

"Literally, it just feels like you're playing a video game when he is in," standout receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams said.

What Russell brings to Alabama's offense

The Texas native arrived in Tuscaloosa with a resume that made the hype feel earned. Russell posted a 13-1 record as a senior at Duncanville, completing 238 of 343 passes for 4,177 yards with 55 touchdowns and four interceptions. He won the 2024 National Gatorade Player of the Year award and led his program to three consecutive state title runs.

On3's scouting report describes him as a well-rounded prospect with dual-threat ability and a battle-tested resume, citing elite pocket presence, outstanding zip in the intermediate area and an impressive ability to remain unaffected by pressure.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) is predicted to be the starter for the Crimson Tide this season, and perhaps more by one CBS Sports analyst. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

That composure showed up this spring. Head coach Kalen DeBoer highlighted how Russell has mastered command of the huddle, saying he is "almost at the point now where he does not have to think when he says it."

That kind of cognitive fluency is a real separator for a redshirt freshman. It's also the precise quality that DeBoer said his more experienced competitor, Austin Mack, already had a year ago.

With Alabama rebuilding its offensive line, having a quarterback who can extend plays when protection breaks down will be critical to the Tide's success in 2026. Russell's ability to do exactly that this spring speaks to why Patterson was willing to predict he could be above the rest of the conference.

Alabama's quarterback decision between Russell & Mack

The competition between Russell and Mack remains open, and DeBoer isn't rushing to a conclusion. Mack dealt with some nagging issues that kept him limited during A-Day, though DeBoer made clear he will be fine. That context matters when evaluating what the spring results actually tell us.

Still, Russell's momentum is real.

Patterson's prediction accounts for the "electricity factor" surrounding Russell's ceiling, noting that if he guides the offense, he could surge past his SEC signal-caller competition and the rest of the conference's top options at the position.

The QB competition between Russell and Mack may already be decided behind closed doors in Tuscaloosa. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama's 2026 schedule is unforgiving regardless of who lines up under center, with Georgia, LSU and Florida State among the major tests ahead. A first-year QB navigating that gauntlet would be a significant story on its own. If Russell does it while playing at the level Patterson predicts, it would reframe what Alabama's offense is capable of under DeBoer.

Alabama opens the 2026 season against East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 5 at noon ET on ABC from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.