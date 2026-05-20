SEC Post-Spring Rankings Has Historic College Football Program at No. 1

The SEC enters the 2026 season looking as unpredictable as it has in years, yet there's one program sitting comfortably above the rest. Texas leads Brad Crawford's post-spring SEC power rankings at CBS Sports, topping a conference where at least seven teams carry legitimate College Football Playoff ambitions.

That kind of depth is not an accident. It's the byproduct of record transfer portal spending, elite recruiting classes and an arms race in coaching salaries that has reshaped what it means to compete in this league.

Still, the gap between contenders and pretenders will come down to the same fundamentals it always does: quarterback play, offensive line cohesion and depth that holds up through November.

Five programs that define the SEC's 2026 race

Georgia checks in at No. 2 behind Texas, and Kirby Smart's Bulldogs remain the most reliable program in college football. Quarterback Gunner Stockton's development this spring will determine whether Georgia's offense (32.1 ppg, 37th nationally) can match its defense (17.6 ppg, 10th).

LSU jumps in at No. 3 after Lane Kiffin assembled what Crawford called a roster built throughout the two-deep like "a legitimate championship threat," led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all enter 2026 with legitimate College Football Playoff hopes, but none has separated itself from the pack behind Texas in a wide-open SEC race. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ole Miss holds at No. 4 with Pete Golding navigating seven new defensive starters, and Texas A&M rounds out the top five facing its own questions despite returning a playoff-tested roster.

Alabama lands at No. 6, and the questions surrounding Kalen DeBoer are not about talent. They're about whether the program can sustain its standard after losing 10 starters to the NFL Draft.

As Crawford noted in his analysis, opponents now genuinely believe they can "go toe-to-toe with the Crimson Tide offensively." That's a significant shift from the Saban era.

Texas football outlook heading into 2026

What separates Texas from everyone else is not just Arch Manning. It's the infrastructure around him.

Manning threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025 despite the Longhorns' offensive line failing to protect him consistently. On one October afternoon, he was pressured on nearly half his passing attempts and sacked six times. That cannot happen again if Texas is going to reach a CFP title game.

The additions of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown at running back address one obvious need, while Cam Coleman gives Manning a proven target who has yet to fully deliver on his recruiting profile.

Defensively, Will Muschamp's return to Austin alongside national defensive player of the year candidate Colin Simmons, who ranks No. 1 in my top returning college football EDGEs, gives Texas a real chance to field one of the country's premier units.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) kneels on the field during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sarkisian acknowledged during spring that cohesion, not talent, is the real variable: "I know there's more in there. I know there's better play in there, and it's our job to get it out."

That quote captures the tension perfectly. Texas has the roster to win a national title. Whether the pieces come together fast enough against a schedule that includes Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M is the only question that matters.