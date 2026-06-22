Pressure manifests itself in many different forms each college football season.

Many programs find themselves in the national spotlight because of underperforming coaches whose seats are warming. Others receive the attention because of their inability to break through despite consistently fielding national championship-caliber teams.

2026 should not be a season dominated by hot-seat conversations, but the roster retention by many of the sport's top powers will generate pressure for the elite to succeed.

Now that the SEC and Big Ten have separated themselves as the sport's two strongest conferences, much of the pressure will fall on their member programs.

5. Alabama

The pressure on the Crimson Tide entering 2026 is unique. Alabama reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in two years, but there is pressure to correct glaring deficiencies from the 2025 season.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide struggled to run the football and block, something that had not been an issue in almost a quarter of a century. Additionally, Alabama did not lose games solely because of Herculean efforts from its opponents; the Crimson Tide looked downright bad in most of its losses.

If Alabama narrowly misses the College Football Playoff and shows signs of a more sustainable build in 2026 than in 2025, hot-seat conversations around Kalen DeBoer should not be entertained. However, those conversations may accelerate if the Crimson Tide exhibits similar weaknesses to those of the 2025 team.

4. South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) looks to pass against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks find themselves under pressure for two different reasons heading into the 2026 season.

Shane Beamer is the most obvious target of hot-seat discussions in the SEC right now. South Carolina posted a 4-8 overall record in Beamer's fifth year on the job, a disappointing encore for a nine-win mark in 2024.

The potential for wasted talent adds more pressure to South Carolina's 2026 season. The Gamecocks boast a top-two defensive end in the country in Dylan Stewart and a pair of dynamic athletes at quarterback and wide receiver in LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor.

It would be a crying shame if that trio's peak was in 2024.

3. Oregon

Despite its frequent regular-season success in the modern era of college football, Oregon has yet to break through and win a national championship.

The Ducks play one of the easier schedules in the Big Ten relative to the conference's other powers in 2026. Trips to Ohio State and USC will be challenging for Oregon, but several of its toughest foes will come to Autzen Stadium.

Oregon also returns many starters from its College Football Playoff semifinal run, including a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in quarterback Dante Moore and his entire complement of wide receivers. Winning a national championship is no small task, but Oregon's opportunity in 2026 may be its best ever.

2. Texas

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Any program that acquires loads of top-tier talent from the portal while forcing insufficient talent into the portal brings immense pressure onto itself.

Texas' offseason strategy felt like a buildup of a grand finale for Arch Manning's college career. Manning proved he possesses what it takes to start at quarterback for the Longhorns, so Steve Sarkisian went out and recruited the very best skill players and offensive linemen he could find.

The end result of 2026 will be a critical aspect of Manning's legacy at Texas. A failure to make a run in the College Football Playoff will separate Manning and the 2026 team from the all-time great teams in Texas history.

1. USC

Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley is on record describing this roster as his most capable of reaching a College Football Playoff at USC.

Riley rid himself of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in 2024 after years of watching elite offenses go to waste between his tenures at Oklahoma and USC. The 15 starters returning to the Trojans from last season's roster is more than that of any program in the country.

The Trojans will have to battle through both Riley's postseason demons and a schedule that features all three Big Ten College Football Playoff participants from a season ago.

A disappointing 2026 season may be the difference between several years of job security and potential hot-seat conversations.