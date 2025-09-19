Five dark horse contenders who could shake up the Heisman Trophy race
The Heisman Trophy race couldn't be less clear after three weeks of the college football season. In fact, per ESPN, the current betting favorites -- Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and Miami QB Carson Beck -- have the longest odds for any favorite at this point of the season since 2012.
Mateer is a +850 favorite on ESPN BET while Beck is a +700 favorite on BetMGM.
But that seems almost by default as earlier favorites -- like Texas QB Arch Manning, Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier -- have fallen off substantially the last few weeks.
With the Heisman race this wide open, it's worth looking a little deeper -- even beyond the likes of Oregon QB Dante Moore, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton, Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed and Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar -- at who are the best dark horse candidates who could make a surge as conference play heats up around the country. Here are five players who stand out.
USC QB Jayden Maiava
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava isn't getting much mention in Heisman discussions yet, and that's understandable considering the Trojans have played Missouri State, Georgia Southern and Purdue to open the season.
But at 3-0, the Trojans debuted in the AP top 25 this week and have a chance to move more into the national discussion if they can beat 3-0 Michigan State at home this weekend.
While USC looks to have an improved defense, it's still the offense that drives Lincoln Riley's team, and no coach in the country has a better record of producing Heisman-winning QBs. He had Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray win the award at Oklahoma (while Jalen Hurts was a Heisman runner-up) and Caleb Williams win it for him at USC.
Could Maiava be next? Why not?
Through three games, the dual-threat redshirt-junior has passed for 989 yards, six touchdowns and 0 interceptions while rushing for two scores as well. He has a dynamic arm and is an aggressive passer, not hesitant to go for the big play; his penchant for turnovers has held him back in the past, but hasn't been an issue so far this season.
If USC gets off to a hot start in Big Ten play and keeps climbing the rankings, don't be surprised if Maiava starts climbing the Heisman lists. He currently has +2000 odds, per BetMGM.
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton
No. 17/16-ranked Texas Tech is 3-0 and leads the country in scoring at 58 points per game, while veteran quarterback Behren Morton is off to a sizzling start with 923 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Morton threw for 3,335 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight picks last year and looks primed to surpass those marks in 2025.
The Red Raiders and Morton have a prime opportunity to garner more attention this week while traveling to No. 16 Utah on Saturday. Morton currently has +2500 Heisman odds on BetMGM, but that could change quickly if he has another big game this week.
Utah QB Devon Dampier
On the other side of that matchup -- one of the most intriguing on the Week 4 slate -- is Utah dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, who has already surged from +10,000 to +2,000 Heisman odds in leading the No. 16/18 Utes to a 3-0 start.
The junior transfer from New Mexico has thrown for 628 yards, seven touchdowns and 0 interceptions along with 198 rushing yards and a score.
Dampier rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Lobos last year while passing for 2,768 yards, 12 TDs and 12 INTs and looks to be putting it all together so far for the Utes, who could make a run through the wide-open Big 12.
TCU QB Josh Hoover
Now, we're getting to the true definition of dark horse.
Hoover is off the board still with no listed Heisman odds, yet he's one of the most productive returning starting QBs in the country and has been impressive again so far for 2-0 TCU.
Hoover has passed for 621 yards, six touchdowns and one pick in two games after throwing for 3,949 yards, 27 TDs and 11 INTs a year ago. The Horned Frogs remain unranked, but they demolished North Carolina in their opener and rolled over Abilene Christian last week. Matchups against SMU and Arizona State the next two weeks should put a bigger spotlight on TCU and its QB.
Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Hear us out ...
It's very early -- maybe too early -- to make such a statement, but this at least has the chance to be the most exciting Cal football season in nearly two decades.
And that's due in large part to the emergence of true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
The newcomer from Hawaii has passed for 780 yards, six touchdowns and one pick (while adding a rushing TD) in leading the Bears to a 3-0 start with comfortable wins over Oregon State, Texas Southern and Minnesota. He's already the most exciting Bears QB since Jared Goff.
And the path is wide open for Cal to make a serious run in the ACC, as none of its remaining opponents are presently ranked.
