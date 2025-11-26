Robert Griffin III declares his ‘real’ Heisman frontrunner after Week 13
Former Heisman Trophy winner and current college football analyst Robert Griffin III took to social media on Tuesday to disrupt the established hierarchy of award contenders. Griffin released his list of the "real" frontrunners for the sport's most prestigious individual honor following the conclusion of Week 13.
While quarterbacks and running backs typically dominate the conversation, Griffin placed Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the top spot. He captioned the rankings with a challenge to detractors: "argue with ya momma" about his selection of the defensive standout over more traditional offensive choices.
The list highlighted a shift in perspective toward players making undeniable impacts regardless of position. Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love landed second on the ledger while Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed came in third. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy rounded out the top five.
Griffin also included Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia to complete his top eight. The ranking arrives as Rodriguez continues to garner national attention for a statistical campaign that defies modern precedent.
Rodriguez has become the driving force behind a Texas Tech team that sits at 10-1 on the season and holds a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff. The senior linebacker has accumulated 97 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2025 while displaying a knack for changing possession. He leads the Big 12 Conference in both forced fumbles and interceptions.
Jacob Rodriguez's Heisman resume, defensive impact
Rodriguez solidified his status as a legitimate contender during Texas Tech's commanding 48-9 victory over the UCF Knights on Saturday. Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire deployed his star linebacker on offense near the goal line to showcase his versatility.
Rodriguez took a direct snap in a wildcat formation and powered into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run. He celebrated the score by striking the iconic Heisman pose while surrounded by enthusiastic teammates. McGuire noted after the game that if everyone wants to talk about quarterbacks for the award, he proved his linebacker could play quarterback and score.
The performance against UCF was a microcosm of a historic season that has seen Rodriguez named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award alongside Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell.
Rodriguez is the only FBS player since 2005 to record at least five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions in a single season. His 2025 stat line includes seven forced fumbles and four interceptions. He has also returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown and consistently creates scoring opportunities for the offense.
This defensive production anchors a unit led by defensive coordinator Shiel Wood that ranks first nationally in rushing defense. The Red Raiders have won 10 games by at least 20 points which sets a new school record.
Former Texas Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes recently posted on social media that Rodriguez should get to New York for the ceremony. The widespread support from figures like Mahomes and Griffin suggests Rodriguez has a genuine path to becoming the first primary defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson.
The Red Raiders close out the regular season on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.