Five prospects who improved their 2026 NFL Draft stock in Week 8
Another week of college football showed some potential 2026 NFL Draft picks on the rise, some of whom were surprising. In a season where the struggles of QBs like Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Drew Allar are noteworthy, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby is building an intriguing NFL Draft profile. Here's a rundown on Sorsby and some other rising standouts.
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati QB
Sorsby isn't a pure pocket passer, but what he has been is a playmaker. Sorsby has thrown for 1,732 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for another 340 yards and six scores for 6-1 Cincinnati. Surprisingly, he has thrown just a single interception in 183 passing attempts. Sorsby won't be mistaken for Dan Marino, but his combination of skills will make him a viable pick in either 2026 or 2027.
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB
Love is having an impressive ongoing renaissance through Notre Dame's season. After running for just 127 combined yards in Notre Dame's 0-2 start, Love has picked it up. Last week, he diced USC's front for a 228 yard performance that demonstrated his electrifying and complete skill set. While running backs aren't at an NFL Draft premium, Love will be an exception. He probably already was a top prospect, but a 228 yard game didn't hurt anything.
Gunner Stockton, Georgia QB
On a week when last season's Georgia QB saw his NFL Draft stock slide significantly, the current QB countered by having his best game. The knock on Stockton has been that he's a glorified game manager in a team full of talent. At his worst, he's not awful, but just very, very ordinary (see 13 for 20 for 130 yards in loss to Alabama). But in Georgia's two biggest wins, he's been dynamic. He was 26 for 31 for 289 yards and four scores and ran for another score against Ole Miss. Playing his best in his biggest tests is a good omen for Stockton, who will have a tough stay or go decision after the season.
Chris Bell, Louisville WR
Bell has apparently added the final touch to his arsenal-- consistency. Despite a solid 2024 season, he topped three catches just three times. He's had at least four in every game this season and is on a three-game streak of 135+ yard efforts in conference play. That three game run of 31 catches for 441 yards and five touchdowns shows the 6'2" receiver's massive upside. He looks like a first-round pick and if he continues to show consistency, he likely will be one.
Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State WR
The 6'2" Tyson has been one of the nation's top receivers all season. He was outstanding in the upset of Texas Tech, finishing with 10 grabs for 105 yards and a score. That was Tyson's fourth 100 yard+ game of 2025, and he had five more in 2024. He's an NFL ready target who just keeps doing impressive things and rising up NFL Draft boards.