Florida A&M athletic director Angela Suggs arrested on fraud, theft charges
Florida A&M athletic director Angela Suggs was arrested on fraud and theft charges on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities allege Suggs used a corporate credit card for personal expenses that amounted to more than $24,000 while serving as the chief executive of the Florida Sports Foundation.
Suggs turned herself into the Leon County (Fla.) jail and was released on $13,500 bond.
She faces two felony charges, grand theft and scheme to defraud, along with four misdemeanor counts of submitting false claims on travel vouchers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Suggs made wire transfers, cash withdrawals, and personal purchases as casinos during business trips in her prior role.
The probe into Suggs began in November 2024, two months after he was appointed to her current position, after the FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General.
The investigation arose from an audit looking into Suggs’ business credit card transactions and travel reimbursements.
The audit revealed Suggs falsified travel vouchers by mislabeling personal expenses as business meals.
“While the matter is unrelated to her duties as an employee at FAMU, we are monitoring the situation and will respond in the future as appropriate,” Florida A&M interim president Timothy Bears said in a statement to The Associated Press.
