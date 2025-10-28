College Football HQ

$46 million college football coach is new favorite to be named Florida HC

College football rumors are swirling about the top candidates to be Florida's new coach. Find out why a new name is emerging as the betting favorite to be the Gators coach.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks with Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) against the South Florida Bulls during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin was the early favorite in college football rumors to be Florida's next head coach. Now, it appears the Gators could have competition for Kiffin's services with LSU joining the coaching carousel.

Kiffin was once atop the betting odds to be Florida's next coach, but a new name is now at the top. Florida could turn to another SEC head coach to fill their vacancy.

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is now the favorite to be Florida's next coach at -105, per BetOnline. Drinkwitz is a sizable favorite as the only candidate listed among the Power 4 openings with minus odds in Vegas.

Former Penn State coach James Franklin is listed ahead of Kiffin in second at +200. Kiffin is now third at +300 with Washington's Jedd Fisch a distant third with +900 odds.

Here's the latest news on Florida's coaching search.

Eli Drinkwitz may be a more likely candidate at Florida than Lane Kiffin

All Drinkwitz has done is win as Missouri head coach, a program with much less of a history of winning than Florida. Like Kiffin, Drinkwitz's strength is being an offensive-minded coach and is also a strong recruiter.

Despite these same attributes, Drinkwitz as a Florida candidate appears to be getting muted reviews by the Gators faithful. Some Florida fans have their hearts set on Kiffin, but LSU's vacancy puts these hopes in doubt.

Ole Miss' potential College Football Playoff run also clouds Kiffin's candidacy given the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and the Rebels could still be playing during this window.

There is also the chance that Kiffin remains at Ole Miss and does not bolt for one of the current openings. Drinkwitz signed an extension with Missouri over the offseason that puts the coach under contract through 2029 on a $46.5 million deal, per USA Today.

