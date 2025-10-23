Florida Gators Next Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Climbing
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week with the Florida Gators officially beginning their process in finding a new shot-caller in Gainesville.
After parting ways with Billy Napier on Sunday, all focus has now turned towards finding a new head coach to lead the Gators moving forward.
After a four-year stint in the Sunshine State where Napier went 22-23 with the Gators, the higher-ups made the move in relieving him of his duties this past weekend.
Now, with the job open, Florida has begun targeting multiple current head coaches with the rumor mill swirling surrounding Kiffin, Notre Dame Fighting Irish decision-maker Marcus Freeman, and Missouri Tigers' Eli Drinkwitz, among several others.
Now, BetOnline has updated the current betting odds for which head coach will take the job with the Florida Gators. What's the latest?
The BetOnline Odds:
Lane Kiffin +200
Jeff Brohm +300
James Franklin +400
Eli Drinkwitz +500
Marcus Freeman +600
Urban Meyer +700
Jedd Fisch +800
Alex Golesh +1200
Brent Key +1200
Last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that the program is eyeing a new deal with Kiffin - as Indiana did with Curt Cignetti - where they are proactively working towards getting the framework together.
Last Sunday, Kiffin addressed local reporters in Oxford for his weekly Zoom press conference where he commented on the recent reports and buzz surrounding the Florida opening.
“That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin said. “Extremely appreciative of how everyone’s been here. Keith, the chancellor, everybody. So, (I’m) flattered that that would even be being discussed halfway through the season. But I don’t deal with that.
“We’ve got a lot to do, obviously, with a top-15 matchup and back-to-back road games. And, you guys have done this for years with me. So, I think it just speaks a lot to — that we’re mentioned (with) these other things a lot — to where our program’s come and our players and our coaches, and really take those things as compliment. So they’re here again, I guess, and we have to stay focused and worry about this season.”
No. 8 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday for a Week 9 SEC showdown against the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
